Ford Focus RS Gains Option Pack In Europe, Quaife LSD Included

As the U.S. and Canadian markets prepare to get their last taste of the Mk III Focus in RS specification
, Europe receives something called the Option Pack. Expectedly, the bits and pieces the new package brings to the table are decidedly similar to the limited-run 2018 model year Focus RS for North America.
On the handling front, a mechanical limited-slip differential should keep the keenest of driving enthusiast happy in the twisties. Next up, the design has a few things to brag about as well, starting with black exterior detailing (i.e. wheels, mirrors, roof). To make the best out of the Nitrous Blue paintwork, the Option Pack further includes a rear roof spoiler finished in matte black
.
So it doesn’t only carry more speed through the corner and puts the power down better on exit, but the Focus RS Option Pack also looks the part. On the inside, both the driver and passengers are welcomed by Recaro shell seats featuring blue leather applications. Having said these, Ford keeps its lips tightly shut about availability or discontinuation. What we do know for sure, though, is that the all-new Mk IV Focus
will hit dealer lots next year.
The magnum opus of the third-generation Focus, the all-wheel-driven RS boasts 2.3 liters of EcoBoost
suck-squeeze-bang-blow. The same engine as found under the hood of the Mustang, the four-cylinder turbo produces 350 PS (345 hp) and 440 Nm (325 pound-feet) of torque. When overboost kicks in, the driver enjoys 15 seconds of 470 Nm (347 pound-feet) on full throttle.
A hugely capable machine in the right hands, the Focus RS ships with a good old six-speed manual geared for maximum hooning. 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) arrives in merely 4.7 seconds, and the speedometer’s needle climbs ‘till 266 km/h.
That’s superior to the notorious and irksome 250 km/h (155 mph) German gentlemen’s agreement
, and even full-on cars such as the BMW M2 are affected by it. On the upside, an optional package intended for Autobahn junkies raises the top speed to a Focus RS-bashing 305 km/h (190 mph).