2018 Ford Focus Spied Testing On Ice, Somebody Likes The Beatles

Ford
engineers are testing the next generation Focus
, and it appears that they have named the prototypes.
Regular people tend to baptize the cars they buy, but this is unusual for the engineers that are developing a new model. That said, we have seen this before on an Aston Martin One-77 prototype, which had “Dirty Shirley” written on its rear bumper.
Apparently, that situation was caused by an unnamed supplier, and the British marque did not fire anyone when the matter was discovered.
Fortunately, the people who decided to name the 2018 Focus prototypes did not write things that may be interpreted in a vulgar way. As our spy photographers have noticed, the first Ford Focus prototype was named “Ringo.
” Meanwhile, the second one, seen in the photo gallery of this story, has been called “Paul.
”
The obvious link between these names is The Beatles. Some of you might be too young to know that much about this, but they were an insanely popular band back in the day.
Evidently, for this assumption to become real, we would have to see two other Focus prototypes with names on them, and these would have to be John
and George
. We distincly remember a "Lemmy" prototype
of the same model.
As you have probably observed, the prototype seen in the images is visibly larger than the current model. From what we can discern, the body is wider and longer, which indicates that the next-gen compact will have an interior that will be roomier than the ongoing car.
The Blue Oval will continue to offer turbocharged gasoline motors along with diesels in this product range. Just like the current model, a fully electric version will be offered, and it will share the design with the regular cars.
Unlike the current Focus
, Ford is expected to offer a hybrid option in the range, but it is unclear whether it will be a full-hybrid, a plug-in model, or just a mild-hybrid configuration.