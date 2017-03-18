Ford Focus Electric Adds Outrageous Green Metallic Paint For MY 2018

Ford
is committed to electrify various model throughout its range, including the Mustang and F-150
. However, the Focus Electric will have to suffice for now, sporting an EPA-estimated driving range that’s slightly better than the 2017 Nissan Leaf’s.
The 2017 update
to the Focus Electric saw battery capacity increase to 33.5 kilowatt-hours, thus enabling a range of 115 miles and 107 combined MPGe. The Leaf, by comparison, is good for 107 miles and 112 MPGe combined. But as compared to the Focus Electric, Nissan is almost done with redesigning its compact-sized electric vehicle from the ground up, 60 kWh battery included.
Given these circumstance, what do you think Ford decided to do to keep the Focus Electric competitive? Believe it or not, the addition of ‘Outrageous Green Metallic’
is the only highlight brought forth by the 2018 model. To justify its somewhat curious decision, Ford says that 35% to 40% of buyers will walk away from a vehicle or brand if they can’t get the paint they want.
That’s a bit of a shallow justification if I’m to be honest. After all, since when does the average Focus customer thinks of the color as a deal breaker? Lest we forget that the Focus, sedan and hatchback, is merely a cheap means of personal transportation for people who just need to get from Point A to Point B. For serious customization, Ford offers the Vignale treatment
over in Europe, while over in the United States, Lincoln boasts the Black Label.
To the 2018 Focus Electric’s defense, it’s reassuring that Ford offers DC fast-charge as standard. Through it, the 33.5 kWh battery can be juiced up to deliver 75 miles of range in just 30 minutes when using a 150-amp charger. By comparison, the 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV
does fast charging as an option.
The bottom line is, Ford needs to focus on the more important aspects of EV ownership if it wants its successor to the Focus Electric to have a fighting change in the face of the Bolt and soon-to-go-into-production Tesla Model 3
. Expected to come to market sometime in 2019, the upcoming Ford Model E will offer a driving range of at least 200 miles (322 kilometers).