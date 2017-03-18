Kahn Design Celebrates The Land Rover Defender With “The End” Special Edition

The Land Rover Defender needs no introduction. Tracing its roots back to the Series I from 1948, the Defender story came to a grinding halt in January 2016
. And while we wait for Land Rover to reimagine the Defender for the 21st century in 2018, Kahn Design took to Geneva to pay tribute to the iconic British four-by-four.
Following a one-off build
presented at the 2016 London Motor Show, Kahn Design took to the 2017 Geneva Motor Show to present 'The End'
edition. Designed as a tribute to the Defender, the blue-painted machine borrows a few bits and bobs from the Last Edition special project. Only 25 examples will ever be manufactured, each boasting a little plaque for added exclusivity.
Official pricing starts from £90,000 or €105,000, and things can get even more expensive than that because Kahn’s Chelsea Truck Company can customize The End edition to suit each customer’s taste. Be it left- or right-hand drive, the striking blue Defender hides a 2.2-liter turbo diesel under the hood, with 122 PS (120 horsepower) and 360 Nm (266 lb-ft) to its name.
Painted French Racing Blue, the pictured Defender
rides on 9x20-inch Mondial Volcanic Black alloy wheels wrapped in 275x55x20 tires. Taking a cue from the wheels, the roof is painted in black satin and features a panoramic glass sunroof. The interior, meanwhile, is gifted with lots of leather, a black insert for the clock fascia, machined aluminum for the pedals, and a steering wheel priding itself on a billet finish. 'Distinctive'
is the name of the game here.
“The ‘End Edition’ Defender was originally a one. With the Defender facing the end of production, I was keen to celebrate this iconic vehicle’s legacy with a limited series of these exceptional examples. It’s a pleasure to be able to launch the production model at the Geneva Motor Show,”
said
Afzal Kahn.
