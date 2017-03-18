autoevolution
REPORTING LIVE:  2017 Geneva Motor Show  

Kahn Design Celebrates The Land Rover Defender With “The End” Special Edition

 
18 Mar 2017, 10:42 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
The Land Rover Defender needs no introduction. Tracing its roots back to the Series I from 1948, the Defender story came to a grinding halt in January 2016. And while we wait for Land Rover to reimagine the Defender for the 21st century in 2018, Kahn Design took to Geneva to pay tribute to the iconic British four-by-four.
Following a one-off build presented at the 2016 London Motor Show, Kahn Design took to the 2017 Geneva Motor Show to present 'The End' edition. Designed as a tribute to the Defender, the blue-painted machine borrows a few bits and bobs from the Last Edition special project. Only 25 examples will ever be manufactured, each boasting a little plaque for added exclusivity.

Official pricing starts from £90,000 or €105,000, and things can get even more expensive than that because Kahn’s Chelsea Truck Company can customize The End edition to suit each customer’s taste. Be it left- or right-hand drive, the striking blue Defender hides a 2.2-liter turbo diesel under the hood, with 122 PS (120 horsepower) and 360 Nm (266 lb-ft) to its name.

Painted French Racing Blue, the pictured Defender rides on 9x20-inch Mondial Volcanic Black alloy wheels wrapped in 275x55x20 tires. Taking a cue from the wheels, the roof is painted in black satin and features a panoramic glass sunroof. The interior, meanwhile, is gifted with lots of leather, a black insert for the clock fascia, machined aluminum for the pedals, and a steering wheel priding itself on a billet finish. 'Distinctive' is the name of the game here.

“The ‘End Edition’ Defender was originally a one. With the Defender facing the end of production, I was keen to celebrate this iconic vehicle’s legacy with a limited series of these exceptional examples. It’s a pleasure to be able to launch the production model at the Geneva Motor Show,” said Afzal Kahn.

 

Mondial Retro Wheel Available in: Volcanic Black www.chelseatruckcompany.com _____________________________________________________________ #afzalkahn #london #interior #landroverdefender #car #cars #landrover #carporn #chelseatruckco #chelseatruckcompany #love #astonmartin #boystoys #supercars #carspotter #carlovers #bugatti #bugattichiron #wheels #carsforsale #bradford #leeds #manchester #dubai #mydubai #millionaire #billionaire #mensfashion #luxury

A post shared by Chelsea Truck Company (@chelseatruckco) on Mar 16, 2017 at 5:42am PDT

 

Land Rover Defender 90' Edition by Chelsea Truck Company. Displaying The Number Plate 1 CEO Wheels: Mondial Retro Available on www.chelseatruckcompany.com _____________________________________________________________ #afzalkahn #london #interior #landroverdefender #car #cars #landrover #carporn #chelseatruckco #chelseatruckcompany #love #astonmartin #boystoys #supercars #carspotter #carlovers #bodykits #modifiedcars #wheels #carsforsale #bradford #leeds #manchester #dubai #mydubai #millionaire #billionaire #mensfashion #luxury

A post shared by Chelsea Truck Company (@chelseatruckco) on Mar 12, 2017 at 10:48am PDT

 

Today the Kahn HQ. 3 vehicles heading to the Geneva Motorshow for Next week! #afzalkahn #carfashion #fashionblogger #kahndesign #chelseatruck #chelseatruckco #chelseatruckcompany #chelsea #today #live #landrover #landroverdefender #landroverdefender90 #defender #defender90 #blue #jeep #jeeps #jeepwrangler #gwagen #gwagon #g63 g63amg #g63hammer

A post shared by Chelsea Truck Company (@chelseatruckco) on Mar 1, 2017 at 7:00am PST

Land Rover Defender Special Edition land rover Chelsea Truck Company tuning Kahn Design
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our LAND ROVER Testdrives:

2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport70
2015 Range Rover Sport Supercharged84
2014 Range Rover Sport76
Range Rover Supercharged77
KAHN RANGE ROVER76
Range Rover 79
Range Rover Evoque Coupe71
Range Rover Sport66