Kahn Design Celebrates The Land Rover Defender With “The End” Special Edition

The Land Rover Defender needs no introduction. Tracing its roots back to the Series I from 1948, the Defender story came to a grinding halt in January 2016 . And while we wait for Land Rover to reimagine the Defender for the 21st century in 2018, Kahn Design took to Geneva to pay tribute to the iconic British four-by-four.

Following a one-off build presented at the 2016 London Motor Show, Kahn Design took to the 2017 Geneva Motor Show to present 'The End' edition. Designed as a tribute to the Defender, the blue-painted machine borrows a few bits and bobs from the Last Edition special project. Only 25 examples will ever be manufactured, each boasting a little plaque for added exclusivity.Official pricing starts from £90,000 or €105,000, and things can get even more expensive than that because Kahn’s Chelsea Truck Company can customize The End edition to suit each customer’s taste. Be it left- or right-hand drive, the striking blue Defender hides a 2.2-liter turbo diesel under the hood, with 122 PS (120 horsepower) and 360 Nm (266 lb-ft) to its name.Painted French Racing Blue, the pictured Defender rides on 9x20-inch Mondial Volcanic Black alloy wheels wrapped in 275x55x20 tires. Taking a cue from the wheels, the roof is painted in black satin and features a panoramic glass sunroof. The interior, meanwhile, is gifted with lots of leather, a black insert for the clock fascia, machined aluminum for the pedals, and a steering wheel priding itself on a billet finish. 'Distinctive' is the name of the game here.“The ‘End Edition’ Defender was originally a one. With the Defender facing the end of production, I was keen to celebrate this iconic vehicle’s legacy with a limited series of these exceptional examples. It’s a pleasure to be able to launch the production model at the Geneva Motor Show,” said Afzal Kahn.