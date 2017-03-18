Volkswagen's MEB Platform Could Generate Up To 30 EVs By 2025

Volkswagen AG, the German conglomerate that is also the world’s biggest automaker, has big plans for electric vehicles
.
Its rivals at Nissan, Ford, and GM may have offered production electric vehicles ahead of this company, but the Wolfsburg group wants to become the first in the world when sales of these products are concerned.
You already know that the brand has a few electrics in its portfolio, and they will be updated and improved over the years, but will not be the big part of the company’s strategy.
Instead of focusing on the e-Golf and others like it, VW
wants to launch a dedicated platform for electric vehicles.
The idea of a dedicated technical solution for Evs is not something new, and the VW Group would not be the first to do it. However, the firm will do it using a modular platform, which it describes as a “toolkit,” and it will be able to offer at least an EV for every brand in its offer.
Some of those models have already been announced in a form or another, but an article that collected information from various statements and interviews made by company officials has punched in the numbers. As SeekingAlpha
notes, Volkswagen wants to launch 30 different models on the MEB platform by 2025.
The same year marks a deadline for VW, which is to sell three million electric vehicles a year by that time. Two-thirds of the desired sales volume are supposed to happen in China, so the rest of the world would have to buy about a million electric vehicles a year from VW
to make that objective happen.
The first products that will have Volkswagen’s MEB “toolkit” are expected to arrive in 2019, but the years that follow that moment will see an increase in the number of BEV (battery-electric vehicle) launched by the German conglomerate.
Those cars will be joined by an unspecified number of plug-in hybrids, which will help the automaker reduce its average CO2 emissions.