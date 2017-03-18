autoevolution
REPORTING LIVE:  2017 Geneva Motor Show  

Volkswagen's MEB Platform Could Generate Up To 30 EVs By 2025

 
18 Mar 2017, 14:17 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Volkswagen AG, the German conglomerate that is also the world’s biggest automaker, has big plans for electric vehicles.
Its rivals at Nissan, Ford, and GM may have offered production electric vehicles ahead of this company, but the Wolfsburg group wants to become the first in the world when sales of these products are concerned.

You already know that the brand has a few electrics in its portfolio, and they will be updated and improved over the years, but will not be the big part of the company’s strategy.

Instead of focusing on the e-Golf and others like it, VW wants to launch a dedicated platform for electric vehicles.

The idea of a dedicated technical solution for Evs is not something new, and the VW Group would not be the first to do it. However, the firm will do it using a modular platform, which it describes as a “toolkit,” and it will be able to offer at least an EV for every brand in its offer.

Some of those models have already been announced in a form or another, but an article that collected information from various statements and interviews made by company officials has punched in the numbers. As SeekingAlpha notes, Volkswagen wants to launch 30 different models on the MEB platform by 2025.

The same year marks a deadline for VW, which is to sell three million electric vehicles a year by that time. Two-thirds of the desired sales volume are supposed to happen in China, so the rest of the world would have to buy about a million electric vehicles a year from VW to make that objective happen.

The first products that will have Volkswagen’s MEB “toolkit” are expected to arrive in 2019, but the years that follow that moment will see an increase in the number of BEV (battery-electric vehicle) launched by the German conglomerate.

Those cars will be joined by an unspecified number of plug-in hybrids, which will help the automaker reduce its average CO2 emissions.
Volkswagen electric Volkswagen electric electric cars electric vehicles EV Volkswagen Group
 
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our VOLKSWAGEN Testdrives:

2016 Volkswagen Passat 2.0 BiTDI 4Motion78
2015 VOLKSWAGEN Touareg77
2015 VOLKSWAGEN Passat76
2014 VOLKSWAGEN Polo Facelift65
VOLKSWAGEN Golf 776
VOLKSWAGEN CC69
VOLKSWAGEN UP!56
VW Beetle68
VW Multivan61
VW Amarok 52