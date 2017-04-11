2019 Ford Focus ST Could Pack 275 HP 1.5-liter Turbo with Amazing Efficiency

The Ford Focus is scheduled to receive its fourth generation next year and the latest rumor on the upcoming compact targets the hot hatch incarnation of the model, which is expected to follow the downsizing path.





According to



The British magazine sometimes like to act as a rumor engine, compressing air and turning it into news, so we'll have to get our hands on more details before trusting this info.



Even so, the idea does seem to make sense, especially if we look at what lies inside the engine compartment of the 2017 Fiesta ST. The machine is animated by a new member of Ford's 1.5-liter EcoBoost three-cylinder turbo, which delivers 197 hp (200 PS).



And while the specific power required for the expected 275-pony output of the Focus ST might seem unbelievably high for a road car, we'll remind you that, for example, the 2017 Peugeot 308 GTI packs 268 hp (270 PS) while using a 1.6-liter powerplant.What about the diesel Focus ST?

As for the diesel Focus ST, since 47 percent of the Ford Focus sales in Europe are covered by oil burning models, such a flagship should still make sense. In fact, the Brits mention that Ford Performance project engineer Tyrone Johnson used last month's Geneva Motor Show to drop an important clue on the matter, starting that "The diesel is important for the Focus ST,"



Nevertheless, with the Old Continent lawmakers appearing to pay more attention to NOx emissions in the wake of the real-world emissions scandal that kicked off with the



As opposed to the CO2 emission area, which has been the main focus of lawmakers so far (the superior efficiency of the Diesel cycle allows these engines to top gas units), oil burners have much more serious issues as far as NOx emissions are concerned.



So yes, Ford could change its mind on the diesel Focus ST. The latest unofficial news on the Mk IV Ford Focus ST talks about the go-fast machine being animated by a 1.5-liter mill delivering 275 hp (make that 280 PS).According to autocar , the Blue Ovals aims to play the downsizing card, moving from the 2.0-liter turbo-four that powers the current ST to a 1.5-liter engine. The main aim would be to allow the spicy compact to pass the new Real Driving Emissions (RDE) test along with the 2021 average vehicle fleet CO2 standards of 95g/km.The British magazine sometimes like to act as a rumor engine, compressing air and turning it into news, so we'll have to get our hands on more details before trusting this info.Even so, the idea does seem to make sense, especially if we look at what lies inside the engine compartment of the 2017 Fiesta ST. The machine is animated by a new member of Ford's 1.5-liter EcoBoost three-cylinder turbo, which delivers 197 hp (200 PS).And while the specific power required for the expected 275-pony output of the Focus ST might seem unbelievably high for a road car, we'll remind you that, for example, the 2017 Peugeot 308 GTI packs 268 hp (270 PS) while using a 1.6-liter powerplant.As for the diesel Focus ST, since 47 percent of the Ford Focus sales in Europe are covered by oil burning models, such a flagship should still make sense. In fact, the Brits mention that Ford Performance project engineer Tyrone Johnson used last month's Geneva Motor Show to drop an important clue on the matter, starting that "The diesel is important for the Focus ST,"Nevertheless, with the Old Continent lawmakers appearing to pay more attention to NOx emissions in the wake of the real-world emissions scandal that kicked off with the VW Group's Dieselgate fiasco, spreading to a long list of carmakers, it remains to be seen whether the industry will continue to sustain oil burners.As opposed to the CO2 emission area, which has been the main focus of lawmakers so far (the superior efficiency of the Diesel cycle allows these engines to top gas units), oil burners have much more serious issues as far as NOx emissions are concerned.So yes, Ford could change its mind on the diesel Focus ST.