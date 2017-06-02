2018 Ford F-150 Facelift Priced From $28,675

Having made its debut in January 2017, the mid-cycle refresh for the light-duty F-Series
also brings forth different pricing. More to the point, prospective customers of the 2018 Ford F-150 can expect a minor price bump of $270 compared to MY 2017.
As per Cars Direct
, the most basic XL Regular Cab will start from $28,675 including destination and handling. New for 2018 is a 3.3-liter V6, a naturally aspirated unit that replaces the 3.5-liter Cyclone. This powerplant is matched to a tried-and-tested six-speed auto box.
For the 10R80 transmission that debuted in 2017, customers have to opt for the 2.7-liter EcoBoost, 3.5-liter EcoBoost, or the full-on 5.0-liter V8. Be it the old six-speeder or the all-new 10-speed automatic transmission
, all powertrains available from 2018 onward boast a stop-start function in a bid to improve the full-size workhorse’s efficiency.
A 3.0-liter turbo diesel is in the pipeline as well, but it won’t become available at the beginning of the model year. Therefore, details on the six-cylinder PowerStroke engine will be released at a later date, including efficiency figures. It will be interesting, though, to see if FoMoCo can outperform the EcoDiesel-powered Ram 1500
.
For the SuperCab and SuperCrew body styles, the 2018 F-150
commands $32,760 and $35,215, respectively. A compelling choice for light-duty truck shoppers, the refreshed F-150 also boasts an available pre-collision system with pedestrian detection. Standard on the Limited model and a $1,250 extra on other derivatives, the system is designed to detect and even avoid both vehicles and pedestrians.
On a slight tangent, Ford has yet to say a word about what the 2018 F-150 Raptor has going for it. The wildest rumor
out there suggests that later on, the dune-bashing pickup will receive a naturally aspirated engine currently known as the 7X V8. It would be best, however, not to hold your breath. After all, the somewhat muted EcoBoost V6 fits the F-150 Raptor just so.