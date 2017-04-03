Former President George W. Bush’s Ford F-150 Pickup To Cross The Block

autoevolution
3 Apr 2017, 9:43 UTC ·
Born in Connecticut, but a Texan deep down inside, George W. Bush’s tenure as President of the United States had its ups and downs. What the younger Bush did get right, though, is this F-150.
Sure it’s nowhere near as exotic as the Triumph TR4 he received from his father as a college graduation present, but then again, the featured F-Series has that certain something an old British sports car lacks. And as some of you might’ve guessed by now, that something is full-blown Americana.

Forget the Corvette and Mustang. The light-duty F-Series is arguably the vehicle that best defines everything that’s great about the U. S. of A. It’s a 2009 model year 4x4 Super Crew King Ranch, and based on the three pictures in the adjacent gallery, it’s in pretty good nick. There is no reserve on this baby, so it’s nearly impossible to tell how much it will sell for at Barrett-Jackson’s Palm Beach 2017 auction on Saturday.

The company notes that “former President George W. Bush used this stunning white 2009 F-150 4x4 pickup at his Prairie Chapel Ranch in Crawford, from shortly after leaving the White House in 2009.” Bush and the former First Lady used the truck for more or less agricultural duties around their ranch, but also to entertain their friends, family, as well as dignitaries visiting the Texas-based property. Needless to say, a lot of interesting conversations took place in this twelfth-gen F-150.

All four wheels of the luxurious workhorse are put into motion by a 5.4-liter naturally aspirated V8. The 3-valve Triton is E85 capable and puts out no more than 320 horsepower and 390 pound-feet of torque. Being an old F-150, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the pictured F-150 is equipped with the tried-and-tested 4R7xx four-speed automatic tranny.

Other than the tip-top condition and lavish specification, the 2009 Ford F-150 has its right airbag panel signed by the former President for a touch of added authenticity. Barrett-Jackson notes that the sale of the truck will benefit the Community Foundation of Cleveland and Bradley County, Tennessee.
