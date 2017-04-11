autoevolution

Ford 7X V8 Engine Reportedly In The Offing, 2019 F-150 Raptor Could Get It

 
Remember the wild rumor we deconstructed only yesterday? The one with the 2019 Shelby GT500 Mustang getting a freely aspirated 7.0-liter V8 tower-of-power? As it happens, the outlet that broke the news is at it again, but this time around, the yet-to-be-confirmed 7X V8 engine will be matched to the 2019 Raptor.
There are a couple of things that must be pointed out about the report published by Speedtwitch. First things first, we don’t even know what Ford has in pipeline for model year 2018 of the F-150 Raptor, so talking about 2019 is a huge stretch at this moment in time. The automotive publication also cites a gentleman who works for an entity different from Ford, alleging that the 7.0-liter V8 is definitely happening. Right, now let's move on.

While I’m sure that FoMoCo will replace the aging 6.2-liter V8 currently found in the F-Series Super Duty at some point in time, not even a single Ford official said something about displacement. Digging even deeper into this subject, an older story published by yours truly sees the company announcing an investment in the Romeo Engine Plant, as well as an upgrade for the gas-guzzling 6.2-liter and a new displacement to support [the] Super Duty.

Romeo, as I’m sure you know, is a town located in the U.S. Speedtwitch’s report, on the other hand, is based on an announcement made by Ford for its Windsor, Ontario-based Essex engine plant. Then there are the subtle nuances of Ford’s recent announcement about investing a lot of money in Windsor.

Here’s the lowdown that puts an end to this wild rumor about the 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor getting the 7X V8: “The company is transforming its Windsor Operations into a world-class engine facility and adding an all-new global engine program.” To me, a 7.0-liter isn’t exactly a global engine. Other than North America, there’s no other market for a powerplant of this caliber.

And minus the sound, the EcoBoost-powered Raptor is fine as is.
2019 Ford F-150 Raptor rumors Ford 7X V8 Canada Ford
 
