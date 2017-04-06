2018 Ford F-150 SSV And 2018 Expedition SSV Are Ready To Protect And To Serve

The civilian-spec F-150 has a 10-speed automatic transmission since the 2017 model year. But in Special Service Vehicle guise, the pickup receives the same bit of kit for 2018. The new model year also brings forth the new-gen Expedition SSV in the Blue Oval
’s police car lineup.
First things first, the F-150
. Tougher, smarter, and more capable than the workhorse it replaces, the 2018 F-150 SSV can be had with either the 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V8 or the Ford Motor Company’s 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6. The 10R80 transmission comes as standard, and so do Auto Start/Stop and a slight upswing in terms of gas mileage.
The Expedition
Special Service Vehicle, meanwhile, is exclusively available with the twin-turbocharged six-pot. Power and torque are both a mystery at this moment in time, but chances are the figures will mirror those of the EcoBoost V6 engine in the light-duty pickup truck: 375 ponies and 470 pound-feet. In other words, the force-fed six-banger is markedly torquier than the free-breathing Coyote V8.
Instead of a good old 3.73 rear end, the Expedition SSV for 2018 features an electronic limited-slip differential. Both models feature 240 amps worth of alternator, a piece of equipment designed for extended idle times and additional on-board electrical power. As compared to the 40/20/40 seats of the regular variants, the SSV siblings feature a 40/blank/40 layout. Deleting the center section, according to Ford, creates space for police-grade customization.
Another SSV-specific mod comes in the form of a vinyl rear bench, joined by easy-to-clean vinyl flooring instead of carpeting. Ford’s F-150 SSV is available only in XL trim, in both SuperCrew
and SuperCab
configurations. 4x4, as expected, is an optional extra.
“While our Police Interceptor Utility remains the best-selling law enforcement vehicle in the country by a large margin, some agencies need to haul five people with higher equipment-carrying capacity, or off-road capabilities are required,”
explains Stephen Tyler, the Ford police brand marketing manager. “That’s where the F-150 SSV and Expedition SSV come in.”