autoevolution

2018 Ford F-150 SSV And 2018 Expedition SSV Are Ready To Protect And To Serve

 
6 Apr 2017, 15:43 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The civilian-spec F-150 has a 10-speed automatic transmission since the 2017 model year. But in Special Service Vehicle guise, the pickup receives the same bit of kit for 2018. The new model year also brings forth the new-gen Expedition SSV in the Blue Oval’s police car lineup.
First things first, the F-150. Tougher, smarter, and more capable than the workhorse it replaces, the 2018 F-150 SSV can be had with either the 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V8 or the Ford Motor Company’s 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6. The 10R80 transmission comes as standard, and so do Auto Start/Stop and a slight upswing in terms of gas mileage.

The Expedition Special Service Vehicle, meanwhile, is exclusively available with the twin-turbocharged six-pot. Power and torque are both a mystery at this moment in time, but chances are the figures will mirror those of the EcoBoost V6 engine in the light-duty pickup truck: 375 ponies and 470 pound-feet. In other words, the force-fed six-banger is markedly torquier than the free-breathing Coyote V8.

Instead of a good old 3.73 rear end, the Expedition SSV for 2018 features an electronic limited-slip differential. Both models feature 240 amps worth of alternator, a piece of equipment designed for extended idle times and additional on-board electrical power. As compared to the 40/20/40 seats of the regular variants, the SSV siblings feature a 40/blank/40 layout. Deleting the center section, according to Ford, creates space for police-grade customization.

Another SSV-specific mod comes in the form of a vinyl rear bench, joined by easy-to-clean vinyl flooring instead of carpeting. Ford’s F-150 SSV is available only in XL trim, in both SuperCrew and SuperCab configurations. 4x4, as expected, is an optional extra.

“While our Police Interceptor Utility remains the best-selling law enforcement vehicle in the country by a large margin, some agencies need to haul five people with higher equipment-carrying capacity, or off-road capabilities are required,” explains Stephen Tyler, the Ford police brand marketing manager. “That’s where the F-150 SSV and Expedition SSV come in.”
2018 Ford F-150 SSV police Ford F-150 pickup truck Ford 2018 Ford Expedition SUV
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our FORD Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 Ford EcoSport 1.0 Ecoboost62
2015 FORD Mustang GT Track Test80
2015 Ford Mustang80
2015 Ford C-Max and Grand C-Max68
2015 Ford S-Max70
2015 FORD Mondeo74
2015 FORD Focus Facelift74
2014 FORD Fiesta ST67
2015 FORD F-150 75