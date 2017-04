2018 Ford F-150 SSV And 2018 Expedition SSV Are Ready To Protect And To Serve

First things first, the F-150 . Tougher, smarter, and more capable than the workhorse it replaces, the 2018 F-150 SSV can be had with either the 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V8 or the Ford Motor Company’s 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6. The 10R80 transmission comes as standard, and so do Auto Start/Stop and a slight upswing in terms of gas mileage.The Expedition Special Service Vehicle, meanwhile, is exclusively available with the twin-turbocharged six-pot. Power and torque are both a mystery at this moment in time, but chances are the figures will mirror those of the EcoBoost V6 engine in the light-duty pickup truck: 375 ponies and 470 pound-feet. In other words, the force-fed six-banger is markedly torquier than the free-breathing Coyote V8.Instead of a good old 3.73 rear end, the Expedition SSV for 2018 features an electronic limited-slip differential. Both models feature 240 amps worth of alternator, a piece of equipment designed for extended idle times and additional on-board electrical power. As compared to the 40/20/40 seats of the regular variants, the SSV siblings feature a 40/blank/40 layout. Deleting the center section, according to Ford, creates space for police-grade customization.Another SSV-specific mod comes in the form of a vinyl rear bench, joined by easy-to-clean vinyl flooring instead of carpeting. Ford’s F-150 SSV is available only in XL trim, in both SuperCrew and SuperCab configurations. 4x4, as expected, is an optional extra.“While our Police Interceptor Utility remains the best-selling law enforcement vehicle in the country by a large margin, some agencies need to haul five people with higher equipment-carrying capacity, or off-road capabilities are required,” explains Stephen Tyler, the Ford police brand marketing manager. “That’s where the F-150 SSV and Expedition SSV come in.”