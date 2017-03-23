autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

Police Official Turns Himself In After Using Mobile Phone While Driving

 
23 Mar 2017, 17:25 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
An Australian police minister made headlines after turning himself in for using a smartphone behind the wheel.
His name is Troy Grant, and he took a picture of live sheep in the trunk of a car while stopped in traffic. Once he got home, he posted the image on his Twitter account. Shortly after that, he was alerted of the illegality, as he had broken the law in Australia.

Mr. Grant reported himself to police, where he faces an A$ 325 fine, which equates to about $250. He said he wanted to provide a reminder to all drivers in the country that nobody is above the law, not even if you are the police minister.

We applaud his example of fairness, as many other police officials had turned themselves in to get a fine after speeding or running red lights when they were not on assignment.

Moreover, he admitted that he did not know that taking pictures while behind the wheel of a stationary automobile was against the law. While it saddens us that an official in his position was not aware of legal restrictions in his country, we appreciate that he admitted to both wrongdoings.

We think that the world would be a better place if people recognized they were mistaken and tried to correct their errors instead of attempting to blame others and find excuses.

To set the record straight, in Australia (and many other countries), you cannot use a phone for the following: texting, audio texting, emailing, social media, photos, video messaging, or even holding it (it still counts if it is on your lap/shoulder). The restrictions above apply while a vehicle is not parked out of the line of traffic. Passing the phone to a passenger is allowed, however.

Drivers are authorized to play music, make or answer calls, and use navigation functions while the vehicle is in motion if the phone is fixed in a cradle that does not obscure the view of the road and is safely secured.

The only accepted inputs are those that do not involve touching the device. We must note that these also apply to bicycle riders and motorcyclists.

phone Australia police police officer fine smartphone lol
 
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78