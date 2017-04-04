autoevolution
2017 Chevrolet Impala PPV Finally Replaces Ninth-Generation Model

 
Compared to the Impala of days long gone past, the 2000-to-present iterations are nothing but just your average FWD sedans. Even the boys in blue use the thing as a police patrol vehicle, and the Impala does its law enforcement duties just fine. For 2017, though, the PPV finally levels up to the tenth-gen model.
This change was long in the making considering the current Impala for civilian use made its debut for the 2014 model year. The revised Impala PPV is featured on the GM Fleet website’s police car lineup, but curiously, there’s no police livery on the car. Even more curious, Chevrolet doesn’t mention if it’s a PPV or a Special Services Vehicle (see first picture in the adjacent gallery). 

What the automaker does mention, though, is that the Impala is the ideal means of transport “for government and administrative use," a “full-size sedan that was made to take on the town.” As a fleet car, Chevrolet offers the Impala in three trim levels: LS ($27,500), LT ($29,765), and Premier ($35,845). A 2.5-liter direct-injected four-cylinder comes as standard with 196 ponies and 186 lb-ft on tap.

Bearing in mind the full-sized fleet vehicle will be reporting for duty in the near future, the available 3.6-liter V6 with E85 FlexFuel capability seems more appropriate considering that it develops 305 horsepower and 264 pound-feet. For the time being, the GM Fleet configurator for the Impala doesn’t work, nor does it show any PPV-specific options.

Considering what assignments this car was designed for, I wouldn’t be too surprised for Chevrolet to offer goodies such as partition that separates the driver and front passenger area from the rear seats, a laptop stand, heavy-duty police suspension, and wiring provision for the horn, grille lamp, and siren speakers.

On that note, the Impala PPV has some serious competition in the form of the Ford Taurus-based Police Interceptor Sedan and the Dodge Charger Pursuit.
