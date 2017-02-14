autoevolution

Dodge Updates 2017 Charger Pursuit With Complimentary Officer Protection Package

 
14 Feb 2017
by
Introduced in September 2016, the 2017 Dodge Charger Pursuit has gotten a little bit better. Effective immediately, all 2017 models purchased by law enforcement agencies now ship with the so-called Officer Protection Package.
At its core, the package is essentially a safety technology. Dodge teamed up with InterMotive of Auburn, California, to provide this equipment at no cost to U.S. law enforcement. Using the 2017 Dodge Charger Pursuit’s rear park assist system and its rear backup camera, the Officer Protection Package’s main function is to alert the officer behind the wheel if someone is approaching the vehicle from behind.

InterMotive motivates this free-of-charge addition as a result of “tragic ambushes of police officers over the last year.” The company further explains that these ambushes have been “driving demand as they have seen an increase in the number of agencies requesting this technology. So how does InterMotive’s module actually work?

First things first, the system is installed by securing the module under the dash, then connecting it to the vehicle’s OBD II port. AUX 1 button activates the system, which prompts the ParkSense reverse sensors to activate. If anyone gets in the sensors’ field of vision, a chime will sound to alert the officer to watch his six. The reversing camera display also feeds video information to the driver.

At the same time the sensor has been tripped, the doors lock, front windows will roll up, and the taillights begin to flash. It may be plug and play, but this feature definitely makes sense considering how tough this line of work is.

“This technology is designed to prevent an officer from being ambushed from the rear while parked,” declared Jeff Kommor, vice president of U.S. sales operations, fleet and small business sales at FCA. “While it does not replace vigilance, this technology acts as a second set of eyes and provides police officers with added peace of mind when they are in a parked Charger Pursuit.”
