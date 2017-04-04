Speed Yellow BMW M4 Competition Pack Has Carbon Kit in Abu Dhabi

By now, you guys already know the drill. Surrounded by theater seats, a BMW
with cool paint and accessories makes you wish you were as rich as the people in Abu Dhabi
. This time around, we have a BMW M4 with the Competition Pack that made everybody love the straight-six sports cars again.
Some of you guys might remember BMW had another color for the launch of the M4 several years ago. It was called Austin Yellow, but it looked more like a golden/metallic finish. For this project, either the owner or the dealership chose Speed Yellow, which dates back to the days of the E92 and kind of reminds us of Porsche too.
Still, we wonder if a car like this really can stand out in a country where the police have a Rolls-Royce or a Ferrari. Probably not; which is why we need to imagine that I'm dealing with a tuned MINI or Golf GTI, not a $100,000 M car.
Moving on, we need to mention that the M4 is dripping with carbon parts, starting with the roof. There's a full array of skirts and spoilers that set this coupe apart from its kin. Down the sides, the carbon mirror caps and custom panels accentuate the famous Style 666 M wheels which the Competition Pack borrows from the GTS
.
Around the back, the Armytrix racing exhaust with Bluetooth valve control ensures the right kind of sound is produced, but also draws attention to the carbon diffuser. As we've come to expect from BMW Abu Dhabi, there's also one component from AC Schnitzer, which is the trunk wing.
Inside, we have the M Performance steering wheel covered in both Alcantara and carbon fiber. Sadly, both it and the handbrake have blue stitching, but the rest of the cabin is trimmed in the appropriate color: yellow. There are quite a few cosmetic carbon fiber pieces for the dash and console, though we're too busy staring at the bucket seats to notice much else. Sure, carbon trim is pointless, but wouldn't you have it if you could afford some?