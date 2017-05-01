autoevolution

Borla Launches Two Exhaust Systems For 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor

 
1 May 2017, 11:18 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
It’s hard to talk about the 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor without bringing into focus the way the off-road pickup sounds. And the truth of the matter is, the high-output variant of the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 is not as pleasant to the ear as the old Boss V8.
To make the wheezy EcoBoost V6 sound better, exhaust specialist Borla came up with two solutions: S-Type and ATAK. The first type of performance muffler is all about progressive delivery. In the case of the ATAK, the muffler and mid pipes are designed to let the EcoBoost V6 sing its heart out loud across the entire rev range.

Each system is priced at $1,176.99 factory direct, and both use 3.0-inch diameter pipes. Borla-designed tailpipes are not available right now, but the OE units look perfectly fine if you ask me. Regardless of which floats your boat more, the S-Type and ATAK systems both provide the Raptor with a boost in volume.

Manufactured from T-304 stainless steel and covered by a million miles’ worth of warranty, Borla’s aftermarket solutions fit either of the two body styles available for the dune-bashing truck. The only thing that isn’t included in the package is spray lubricant, which is essential if you plan on replacing the exhaust system by yourself.

As a brief refresher, the Raptor packs 450 ponies and 510 pound-feet of torque, which is enough get-up-and-go for even the wildest off-road runs imaginable. That sort of power doesn’t come cheap, though, with the SuperCab coming in at $49,265 sans the $1,295 destination. And for that money, you don’t even get an essential part of what makes this truck so proficient off the beaten track.

Of course, I’m referring to the 4.10 front-axle with added Torsen differential, which is priced at $500. Do you want adaptive cruise control because too? Add $1,250. A spray-in bedliner, which is pretty essential if you’re planning on working your F-150 Raptor, comes in at $495, which is a lot of dough.

 Download attachment: Installation Guide (PDF)

2017 Ford F-150 Raptor exhaust Ford F-150 Raptor tuning Ford F-150 EcoBoost Ford
 
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our FORD Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 Ford EcoSport 1.0 Ecoboost62
2015 FORD Mustang GT Track Test80
2015 Ford Mustang80
2015 Ford C-Max and Grand C-Max68
2015 Ford S-Max70
2015 FORD Mondeo74
2015 FORD Focus Facelift74
2014 FORD Fiesta ST67
2015 FORD F-150 75