Borla Launches Two Exhaust Systems For 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor

It’s hard to talk about the 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor without bringing into focus the way the off-road pickup sounds. And the truth of the matter is, the high-output variant of the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 is not as pleasant to the ear as the old Boss V8
.
To make the wheezy EcoBoost V6 sound better, exhaust specialist Borla came up with two solutions: S-Type and ATAK
. The first type of performance muffler is all about progressive delivery. In the case of the ATAK, the muffler and mid pipes are designed to let the EcoBoost V6 sing its heart out loud across the entire rev range.
Each system is priced at $1,176.99 factory direct, and both use 3.0-inch diameter pipes. Borla-designed tailpipes are not available right now, but the OE units look perfectly fine if you ask me. Regardless of which floats your boat more, the S-Type and ATAK systems both provide the Raptor with a boost in volume.
Manufactured from T-304 stainless steel and covered by a million miles’ worth of warranty, Borla’s aftermarket solutions fit either of the two body styles available for the dune-bashing truck. The only thing that isn’t included in the package is spray lubricant, which is essential if you plan on replacing the exhaust system by yourself.
As a brief refresher, the Raptor packs 450 ponies and 510 pound-feet
of torque, which is enough get-up-and-go for even the wildest off-road runs imaginable. That sort of power doesn’t come cheap, though, with the SuperCab coming in at $49,265 sans the $1,295 destination. And for that money, you don’t even get an essential part of what makes this truck so proficient off the beaten track.
Of course, I’m referring to the 4.10 front-axle with added Torsen differential
, which is priced at $500. Do you want adaptive cruise control because too? Add $1,250. A spray-in bedliner, which is pretty essential if you’re planning on working your F-150 Raptor, comes in at $495, which is a lot of dough.