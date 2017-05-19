autoevolution

Shelby Muscles Up The Ford F-150 To 750 HP

 
19 May 2017
by
The Super Snake name has always been reserved to the loudest, most brutal Mustangs marketed by Shelby. But in a weird turn of events, the Nevada-based company also applied the Super Snake moniker to the Ford Motor Company’s workhorse. The prospect of a pickup truck with plenty of torque and more than 750 horsepower isn’t half bad, though.
Say hello, ladies and gentlemen, to a workhorse inspired by Shelby’s newest Mustang Super Snake. It all starts with the 5.0-liter Coyote V8, whose suck-squeeze-bang-blow capability is augmented by a honkin’ great supercharging system. A few other goodies hide under the dual-intake Ram Air hood, namely the billet throttle body, high-performance manifold and intake, and upgraded fuel injectors. For all that, there’s a lot more to this modded F-150 than the huge output and racing stripes.

Customers who want to squeeze every ounce of sportiness from the F-150 Super Snake can opt for a Shelby-tuned suspension upgrade designed around the aluminum-bodied truck’s OEM suspension. The options list also features a Borla-developed exhaust system, which is beautified by two polished stainless steel dual exhaust tips. The 22-inch chromed wheels, however, are a bit on the chintzy side of things.

The four-piece body side ground effects package is standard, as are 305/45 by 22-inch performance tires and the muscly fender flares. At the rear, Shelby will gladly throw in a painted tonneau cover and an exclusive bedrug liner. Interior modifications are less impressive than the exterior is to the eye. Starting with deep tinted windows, the menu further consists of carpeted floor mats, embroidery on the headrests, the Shelby snake logo on the console badge, and a little dash plaque.

Only 150 units of the F-150 Super Snake will be produced for the model year 2017, in either rear- or four-wheel-drive configurations. On sale today at select Ford dealers across the country, retail pricing for the 750-horsepower pickup truck starts from an eye-watering $96,680. The Shelby-fied workhorse is covered by a three-year/36,000-mile warranty.
