Line-Lock Becomes Standard On Mustang EcoBoost For 2018 MY

29 Jun 2017, 13:07 UTC ·
by
Including the 2.3-liter EcoBoost-powered pony, all variants of the 2018 Mustang will ship with electronic line-lock from the get-go. A feature that was previously exclusive to the Mustang GT, line-lock serves a purpose the level-headed customer couldn’t care less about: pulling off a burnout.
Be it the driver-focused stick shift or the smooth-shifting 10-speed automatic that replaces yesteryear’s six-speeder, the electronic line-lock gets even better on models equipped with the optional all-digital instrument cluster. When you’re up to no good with the rear tires, the 12-inch screen shows an animation of a spinning wheel kicking up smoke.

It’s a bit of a gimmick, I’ll give you that, but you know what? Burnouts aren’t meant to be taken seriously. And with this little bit of technology, it’s as easy as A-B-C to light up the rears. Vaughn Gittin Jr., the Formula Drift Champion, just can’t get enough of it because of his line of work.

“Burnouts just never get old, no matter how old you are and how many times you’ve done them,” he said.“Who would have thought that we would see an EcoBoost Mustang producing 15 seconds of fury like this? You’ve got to love these rad things Ford is doing.” And I’m afraid that’s an affirmative, the system is limited to a maximum of 15 seconds at a time in order to protect the mechanical bits and bobs, as well as the rear tires.

The Ford Motor Company still hasn’t made public the performance figures for the 2.3-liter EcoBoost and 5.0-liter Coyote, but has promised more get-up-and-go from both. The EcoBoost, for example, is expected to catch up with the engine in the Ford Focus RS. The naturally aspirated V8, on the other hand, boasts more ponies and a slightly more exciting redline (7,500 rpm).

The Shelby GT350 will be phased out at the end of the 2018 model year, only to be succeeded by the ultimate incarnation of the current-generation Mustang. There’s still a lot of mystery to be unraveled here, but you can bet your two cents that the upcoming GT500 will rely on V8 muscle.

