autoevolution

Strange Mustang Prototype Spied Near Dearborn, Could Be Test Mule For New GT500

28 Jun 2017, 10:18 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The Mustang has been extensively updated for the 2018 model year, dropping the V6 and gaining a polarizing front fascia. The Shelby GT350, however, retains the looks of the pre-facelift Mustang. That’s because Ford couldn’t make a case for a refresh, especially because the GT350 will soon be phased out to make room for an even more hardcore derivative.
13 photos
2019 Shelby Mustang GT500 prototype2019 Shelby Mustang GT500 prototype2019 Shelby Mustang GT500 prototype2019 Shelby Mustang GT500 prototype2019 Shelby Mustang GT500 prototype2019 Shelby Mustang GT500 prototype2019 Shelby Mustang GT500 prototype2019 Shelby Mustang GT500 prototype2019 Shelby Mustang GT500 prototype2019 Shelby Mustang GT500 prototype2019 Shelby Mustang GT500 prototype2019 Shelby Mustang GT500 prototype
For 2019, the Ford Motor Company is poised to duke it out with the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 by introducing a brand new Shelby GT500. The ultimate expression of the S550 Mustang, the finer details about the GT500 are debatable even in this day and age.

Spy photos didn’t help with giving clues as to what to expect, although a low-resolution spy video did confirm a thumpin’ great V8 hiding under the hood. On this occasion, Mustang 6G got its hands on a high-res video of a camo’d prototype the enthusiast forum refers to as the GT500.

Described as an M1 build due to the pre-facelift body shell and exterior elements, the clip offers two clues about what’s propelling the big bad ‘Stang. Other than the fact it’s a V8, the sound the test mule produces under acceleration doesn’t feature a turbo note or a supercharger whine.

The hubbub coming out of the exhaust, meanwhile, isn’t that of the 5.0-liter Coyote V8. It’s the 5.2-liter Voodoo V8, though it sounds rougher and more bellowing than in the case of the Shelby GT350. This, in turn, led some people to believe that this might be the cross-plane crank variant of the Voodoo. The configuration is currently used by the Mustang GT4 racing car that competes in the 2017 Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge.

The truth of the matter is, the rumor mill is also considering the possibility of Ford shoehorning a 7.0-liter naturally aspirated V8 in the engine bay. As a conclusion to Ford Motor Company’s game of “guess what’s hiding under the hood,” it is worth remembering that the Romeo Engine Plant has confirmed that production of the 5.2L Voodoo V8 will continue, “with upgrade.”

2019 Shelby GT500 v8 Shelby GT500 Ford Mustang Ford 2019 Ford Mustang spy video
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017