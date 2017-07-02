Is This the 2018 Dodge Charger Hellcat Widebody? Prototyps Has Fat Wheels, Tires

The Widebody incarnation of the Dodge Challenger isn't the last widebody muscle car the Mopar people have prepared - any aficionado paying attention to the Charger prototypes that are currently being tested can tell you that.

5 photos



The most recent prototype sighting related to this, which you can find below, shows a Charger wearing the fat wheel and tire package present on the 2018 Challenger Hellcat Widebody.



Sure, the muscular fenders are missing, as the video also reminds us, the Challenger Widebody was also tested in such a form in the early stages of its development.



Come to think of it, a fat-cat incarnation of the Charger would make more sense than a family destined Demon and this isn't the only argument that leads us to believe Dodge is currently working on the first.



For one thing, when SRT CEO Tim Kuniskis recently



With the Dodge Challenger Widebody now among us, we should get to meet its four-door brother by the end of the year, hence the 2018 tag we used here.



So yes, this is a great time to be Mopar aficionado, with FCA choosing to bring out one muscle special after another. And since all of them sit well below the $100,000 mark, we have even more reasons to jump for joy.



Nevertheless, while last time we spotted such a Charger test car we wondered if the thing was a test mule for a four-door Demon, we are now back on the topic to talk about the potential Dodge Charger Hellcat Widebody.The most recent prototype sighting related to this, which you can find below, shows a Charger wearing the fat wheel and tire package present on the 2018 Challenger Hellcat Widebody.Sure, the muscular fenders are missing, as the video also reminds us, the Challenger Widebody was also tested in such a form in the early stages of its development.Come to think of it, a fat-cat incarnation of the Charger would make more sense than a family destined Demon and this isn't the only argument that leads us to believe Dodge is currently working on the first.For one thing, when SRT CEO Tim Kuniskis recently delivered a comparison of the Challenger Demon and the Challenger Hellcat Widebody, he explained that testing the latter was a matter of hiding it in plain sight since people expected it to be a prototype for the 840 hp machine. And the executive had quite a smile on his face when explaining this.With the Dodge Challenger Widebody now among us, we should get to meet its four-door brother by the end of the year, hence the 2018 tag we used here.So yes, this is a great time to be Mopar aficionado, with FCA choosing to bring out one muscle special after another. And since all of them sit well below the $100,000 mark, we have even more reasons to jump for joy.