2018 Dodge Challenger Widebody vs. Dodge Challenger Demon Comparison Has It All

While the new-age factory Dodge Challenger has spent most of its life as a naturally aspirated machine, the automaker is now releasing one supercharged incarnation after another. So what exactly separates the two blown Challenger derivatives outside the "normal" Hellcat, namely the Widebody and the Demon?
Well, for one thing, the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody
brings the Mopar machine closer to competitors such as the Camaro ZL1 by adding fatter rubber and steering hardware that's supposed to be more cooperative - the carmaker talks about how the now electric setup offers selectable modes, but, until the thing gets driver, we can't know if the fresh hardware delivers the feedback of the good old hydraulic system.
As for the Demon
, the suspension setup, along with the smaller wheels, are unapollogetically calibrated for the drag strip.
And there are plenty of other small differences between the two, which will be explained in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page. The crew over at TFL Car has asked Dodge representatives, CEO Tim Kuniskis included, to talks about the bits that separate the two.
As a bonus, the Dodge helm man also talks about the idea of retrofitting a widebody kit to a "normal" Hellcat.
After all this Challenger talk, we can help but get a bit of... Viper
nostalgia. And it all has to do with the three flavors Dodge now offers for the Challengers. You see, back in the days when the Viper was the automaker's halo car, the V10 animal also ended up receiving three forms, namely the standard car (if we may call it so), the TA and, of course, the record breaking ACR track tool.
Speaking of which, we have yet to learn more about the enthusiast-backed Viper ACR Nurburgring lap and here's to hoping we get fresh info on this cronograph matter.