Dodge Reveals 2018 Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody With Demon-Inspired Look

"Less powerful" is rarely used to describe the Hellcat, but it is that when compared to the 840 HP Demon
. For this model year, wider tires and flared wheel arches can make the 707 horsepower a better 2-door muscle car, not to mention nearly matching its infernal brother in the looks department.
The Challenger
is already one of the widest cars on the road. But the Widebody option adds 3.5 inches (8.9 centimeters) of girth. AT the same time, it allows for the installation of 20-inch split-spoke wheels and some supercar-like 305/35 Pirelli P-Zero tires.
And behind those rubbers, new Brembo brakes with two-piece 15.4-inch rotors and six-piston front calipers are found, both of which are standard with the pack. Power remains the same at 707 HP
and 650 lb-ft of torque, but that's still enough to get you into trouble if you can't slow the car before a corner. Customers are given a choice between both a standard 6-speed manual and the optional eight-speed Torqflite automatic transmission.
Looking past the fender flares and we find that the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody also features an aluminum hood with center intake and dual heat vents. The front bumper also gets the plastic air splitter directly from the Demon.
The grille is also new for 2018, and the Air-Catcher
headlights have a cool new appearance. Dodge says these mods aren't just for show, as the Hellcat Widebody was 2 seconds faster around their own 1.7-mile test track. More importantly, the quarter-mile should go down from 11.2 to 10.9 seconds. The Hellcat's 0 to 60 time now comes in at 3.4 seconds versus 3.5 seconds.
Prices start at 71,495 (including $1,700 gas guzzler tax, excluding $1,095 destination). But it's not like anybody will sell one to you for MSRP.
“The new Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody completes our strongest Dodge muscle car lineup in history,”
said Tim Kuniskis, Head of Passenger Cars – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT – FCA North America. “Our brand, engineering and design teams poured a ton of effort into making the new SRT Demon the world’s fastest quarter-mile production car, so now we’re leveraging that know-how, and some of those vital elements and transferring them to the new Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody for improved performance on the street and a bolder, more aggressive new look.”