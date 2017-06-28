autoevolution

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody Spotted In the Wild, Looks Staggering

28 Jun 2017
by
Earlier this week, Dodge dropped yet another muscle bomb on us, introducing the 2018 Challenger Hellcat Widebody. Aside from allowing the automaker to recapture the land that had been lost in the aftermarket wars (fat fenders for the Hellcat had become more and more popular on both sides of the pond), the sore thumb look brings the eagerly anticipated grip-plus alternative to the dancer that is the "standard" Hellcat.
We are now back on the topic to show you how such a muscle animal looks in the wild. Thanks to the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, you can check out a manufacturer-owned Challenger Hellcat Wideboy doing its cruising thing.

Sure, it's nice to play tail-out games in the Hellcat, but the meatier Pirelli P-Zero performance rubber wrapped around the 11-inch wide rims of the Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody mean that getting the thing off the line isn't a challenge anymore.

In terms of the ideal sprinting figures, the Widebody treatment means that the quarter-mile time drops by 0.3 seconds, going from 11.2 to 10.9 seconds. Oh, and we should also mention that the new goodies shave 0.1s off the vehicle's 0 to 60 mph time, which drops to 3.4 seconds.

Then there's the cornering bonus: Dodge explains that the newcomer is two seconds quicker on its 1.7-mile road course. In fact, Dodge has done its track homework, as the Hellcat Widebody also features a pumped-up cooling system that can cope with 20 minutes of performance driving at 100 degrees Fahrenheit without losing any power. Oh and the electronic power steering now offers three modes to choose from.

Of course, the wheels are covered by the Dodge Demon's flared fenders, while the 840 hp machine has also lent its all-out front splitter to the Hellcat.

If you're planning to grab a Widebody, be ready to pay a premium of $7,300 over the price of a Dodge Challenger Hellcat, with the starting price of the 2018 fatty sitting at $72,590.

