Ford Recalls Transit, Escape, Police Interceptor Utility In North America

This, in turn, may lead to insufficient airbag fill during deployment, increasing the risk of injury to the driver in a crash. The owners will be contacted by their respective dealers to schedule service appointment. The biggie boils down to 2015 to 2017 model year Ford Transit vans, buses, and chassis cab/cutaway vehicles. The automaker estimates that 402,462 examples are affected, with 370,630 units having been sold in the United States. Thankfully, though, FoMoCo isn’t aware of any accidents or injuries associated with the issue that triggered the recall operation.It’s the driveshaft flexible coupling that convinced Ford to call back these workhorses. “Continuing to operate a vehicle with a cracked flexible coupling may cause separation of the driveshaft,” we’re told, “resulting in a loss of motive power while driving or unintended vehicle movement in park without the parking brake applied.”The number for this recall is 17S15, and the fix comes in either of the following forms: a redesigned flexible coupling with a modified driveshaft bracket and shield or a revised driveshaft equipped with a universal joint, installed at no cost.The second recall of the three affects four examples of the 2017 Ford Police Interceptor Utility . Based on the Explorer full-size, the problem affecting this model boils down to the second-row seat attachment studs.Vehicles built on January 20, 2017 are suspected for missing inboard attachments, which translates to an inadequate restrain of the rear occupant in a crash. The reference number for this recall is 17C10.And finally, a handful of 2016 Ford Escape vehicles need their driver knee airbag modules replaced. A total of three units are affected, all manufactured on the same day (December 15, 2016) at the company’s Louisville Assembly Plant. The thing with these modules is, the cushion may not inflate as intended by its creator due to a lack of inflator gas generating material.This, in turn, may lead to insufficient airbag fill during deployment, increasing the risk of injury to the driver in a crash. The owners will be contacted by their respective dealers to schedule service appointment.