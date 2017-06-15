autoevolution

Dodge Recalls Grand Caravan, 297,000 Vehicles Affected

The minivan, though not as popular as it once was because of the rising demand for crossovers and SUVs, continues to serve as a staple of the American automotive landscape. And as with every other type of passenger vehicle currently on sale, minivans can go wrong as well.
Today’s recall centers around a sweetheart of the segment, the Dodge Grand Caravan. Introduced in 2007 for the 2008 model year, the RT platform-based people carrier is now the subject of a 297,000-strong recall. As per Fiat Chrysler’s office in North America, FCA is calling these cars back to “provide additional protection for certain wiring.”

Dwelling deeper into the matter, Fiat Chrysler technicians discovered a wiring that may chafe against pieces of the steering-wheel trim. A condition that may lead to a short circuit, the chafing ultimately translates to inadvertent driver-side airbag deployment. Regardless to mention, but this is a life-threatening situation for the person seated behind the steering wheel. In fact, the American automaker is aware of “13 potentially related minor injuries,” but no accidents whatsoever.

Only the 2011 and 2012 model years of the Dodge Grand Caravan are affected by this defect, with 209,135 vehicles sold in the United States and an estimated 87,703 in Canada. Service technicians were instructed by headquarters to inspect and replace the wiring in question, as well as to equip it with additional protective covering.

Fiat Chrysler has yet to provide a start date for the recall, but the automaker did mention that the fix will be provided free of charge to the customer. In the meantime, owners can drop some questions to FCA by calling the U.S. customer recall information center at (800) 853-1403.

Priced from $25,995, the 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan is available in four flavors: SE, SE Plus ($28,695), SXT ($31,395), and GT ($34,395). A 3.6-liter V6 serves as the only engine option for the seven-seat people carrier, returning 17 mpg city and 25 mpg highway.
