Chrysler Quietly Recalls Pacifica Hybrid Over Loss Of Propulsion

Bringing the Pacifica Hybrid to market was hard for Chrysler. Not only did production at Windsor, Ontario
start with a bit of a delay (because reasons), the first retail units arrived in customers hands a little bit too late. And if you’re one of those people who bought a Pacifica Hybrid, it so happens that your eco-friendly minivan is under recall.
Following a handful of complaints addressed to both Chrysler and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the automaker decided to call back almost 1,700 vehicles registered through June 9. Chrysler estimates that 1,368 examples may be affected in the U.S.
, with the Canadian market accounting for an additional 309 minivans.
To make matters worse, all Pacifica Hybrid
vehicles currently on the lot or in transit are being returned to Windsor to be fixed. Apparently, a software reflash is on the menu. Customers in the market for a Pacifica, be it the gas-only or Hybrid, can either choose from whatever’s left on the lot or wait until September 2017 for the 2018 model year to go on sale. Regarding the latter scenario, Chrysler will briefly shut down the Pacifica assembly line at Windsor for retooling.
The automaker isn’t aware of any injuries or accidents related to this problem, but what’s unnerving is that Chrysler
doesn’t want to say what exactly is wrong with the Pacifica Hybrid. The affected customers, for example, are told that “certain diodes may stop functioning,” a condition that may lead to a sudden loss of propulsion.
An angry owner took to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to shed some light on how Chrysler is handling the issue. As per the Los Angeles-based customer, the automaker “says nothing can be done until third quarter 2017. That’s unacceptable. I can’t drive a deathmobile. My car has not shown symptoms, but that’s not the point. My VIN is on the recall list,” argues the angry owner
.
Who could blame him, though, for the Pacifica Hybrid is top dollar. Priced from $41,995 excluding destination, the luxurious people carrier seats up to seven in comfort and can go on electric power alone for 33 miles
. Total driving range, meanwhile, stands at 566 miles.