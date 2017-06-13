autoevolution

Chrysler Quietly Recalls Pacifica Hybrid Over Loss Of Propulsion

 
13 Jun 2017, 9:51 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Recalls
Bringing the Pacifica Hybrid to market was hard for Chrysler. Not only did production at Windsor, Ontario start with a bit of a delay (because reasons), the first retail units arrived in customers hands a little bit too late. And if you’re one of those people who bought a Pacifica Hybrid, it so happens that your eco-friendly minivan is under recall.
Following a handful of complaints addressed to both Chrysler and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the automaker decided to call back almost 1,700 vehicles registered through June 9. Chrysler estimates that 1,368 examples may be affected in the U.S., with the Canadian market accounting for an additional 309 minivans.

To make matters worse, all Pacifica Hybrid vehicles currently on the lot or in transit are being returned to Windsor to be fixed. Apparently, a software reflash is on the menu. Customers in the market for a Pacifica, be it the gas-only or Hybrid, can either choose from whatever’s left on the lot or wait until September 2017 for the 2018 model year to go on sale. Regarding the latter scenario, Chrysler will briefly shut down the Pacifica assembly line at Windsor for retooling.

The automaker isn’t aware of any injuries or accidents related to this problem, but what’s unnerving is that Chrysler doesn’t want to say what exactly is wrong with the Pacifica Hybrid. The affected customers, for example, are told that “certain diodes may stop functioning,” a condition that may lead to a sudden loss of propulsion.

An angry owner took to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to shed some light on how Chrysler is handling the issue. As per the Los Angeles-based customer, the automaker “says nothing can be done until third quarter 2017. That’s unacceptable. I can’t drive a deathmobile. My car has not shown symptoms, but that’s not the point. My VIN is on the recall list,” argues the angry owner.

Who could blame him, though, for the Pacifica Hybrid is top dollar. Priced from $41,995 excluding destination, the luxurious people carrier seats up to seven in comfort and can go on electric power alone for 33 miles. Total driving range, meanwhile, stands at 566 miles.
2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid recall Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivan Chrysler Pacifica US Chrysler
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78