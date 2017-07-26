2018 Ford Mustang Convoy Spotted Testing New 460 HP V8

The prototype convoy was spotted in Colorado's Rocky Mountains. According to the TFL Car crew, who caught the Blue Oval machines on camera, the ponies were fitted with exhaust pipes extensions, which indicates the engineers were out testing the emission levels.
We'll remind you that the 2018 model year sees the entry-level 2.3-liter EcoBoost maintaining its 310 hp, but gaining an extra 30 lb-ft of twist, for a total of 350 lb-ft. Oh, and let's not forget the 10-speed automatic tranny, which should make a massive difference, allowing the turbo-four 'Stang to hit 60 in under 5 seconds.
Then there are the Mustang GT tech updates, with the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 receiving dual-fuel injection that mixes high-pressure direct injection with low-pressure port injection. As such, the V8 jumps from 435 hp and 420 lb-ft to 460 horses and 420 lb-ft of twist.
As the crew of spotters notes in the video, the group of test cars doesn't seem to involve the 2019 Shelby GT500.
Nevertheless, if the Motor Trend report
we recently talked is accurate, the new range-topper will be animated by a blown 5.0-liter V8. The output of the motor is expected to sit at 680 hp, but we expected the final figure to climb even higher.
The rumor mill also talks about the possibility of Ford Performance working on a competitor for the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, but that's another story for another time.
The configurator for the 2018 'Stang is now online, so those of you willing to build their dream machines can find it here
. As far as the customer deliveries are concerned, the first clients will get to adorn their driveways with the revamped ponies late this fall.