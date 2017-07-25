2018 Ford Mustang GT Trumps Chevrolet Camaro SS With 460-hp V8

First of all, let’s start with the entry-level EcoBoost
. From 2.3 liters, twin-scroll turbocharging and direct injection, the four-pot engine develops 310 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque. Compared to the 2015 - 2017 EcoBoost, that’s 30 pound-feet more. Coupled to the all-new 10-speed automatic transmission and Performance Package, the pony will gladly hit 60 mph in under five seconds provided that Drag Strip mode is engaged.
Moving on to the naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8, the Coyote with the same package, transmission and driving mode will thrust the 2018 Ford Mustang GT to 60 miles per hour in less than four seconds. Not only is it quicker than the GT350 and GT350R off the line, but the facelifted pony is capable of overaccelerating the likes of the Porsche 911 Carrera
.
With 460 horsepower and 420 pound-feet compared to yesteryear’s 435 and 400, the redesigned Mustang GT also happens to outpower its biggest competitor: the Camaro SS
(455 horsepower). To the golden bowtie’s defense, the displacement advantage of the 6.2-liter V8 makes the LT1 a torquier affair than the Coyote 5.0-liter V8 (455 compared to 420 lb-ft).
The secret to the overhauled Coyote V8 is dual-fuel injection, combining high-pressure direct injection and low-pressure port fuel injection for increased performance. “That’s nice and all, but what about Drag Strip?”
One of the five driver-selectable modes for the 2018 Mustang
, Drag Strip eliminates the lost time associated with automatic shifting. The performance-oriented mode is joined by Normal, Sport, Track, and Snow/Wet. The transmission, for its part, is a technological marvel benefitting from direct-acting hydraulic control and low-speed tip-in response.
As a brief refresher, no mechanical or visual change is in the offing for the 2018 Shelby GT350
and its R-ified brother. Look forward to Ford announcing the price for the 2018 Mustang later today.