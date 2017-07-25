autoevolution

2018 Ford Mustang GT Trumps Chevrolet Camaro SS With 460-hp V8

25 Jul 2017, 8:01 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The numbers are finally in, ladies and gents! After a long, long wait since the 2018 model year redesign made its world debut, the Ford Motor Company came clean about the go-faster capabilities of the new Mustang.
61 photos
2018 Ford Mustang facelift2018 Ford Mustang facelift2018 Ford Mustang facelift2018 Ford Mustang facelift2018 Ford Mustang facelift2018 Ford Mustang facelift2018 Ford Mustang facelift2018 Ford Mustang facelift2018 Ford Mustang facelift2018 Ford Mustang facelift2018 Ford Mustang facelift2018 Ford Mustang facelift2018 Ford Mustang facelift2018 Ford Mustang facelift2018 Ford Mustang facelift2018 Ford Mustang facelift2018 Ford Mustang facelift2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack vs. pre-facelift S550 Mustang2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack vs. pre-facelift S550 Mustang2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack vs. Gen 6 Camaro2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack
First of all, let’s start with the entry-level EcoBoost. From 2.3 liters, twin-scroll turbocharging and direct injection, the four-pot engine develops 310 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque. Compared to the 2015 - 2017 EcoBoost, that’s 30 pound-feet more. Coupled to the all-new 10-speed automatic transmission and Performance Package, the pony will gladly hit 60 mph in under five seconds provided that Drag Strip mode is engaged.

Moving on to the naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8, the Coyote with the same package, transmission and driving mode will thrust the 2018 Ford Mustang GT to 60 miles per hour in less than four seconds. Not only is it quicker than the GT350 and GT350R off the line, but the facelifted pony is capable of overaccelerating the likes of the Porsche 911 Carrera.

With 460 horsepower and 420 pound-feet compared to yesteryear’s 435 and 400, the redesigned Mustang GT also happens to outpower its biggest competitor: the Camaro SS (455 horsepower). To the golden bowtie’s defense, the displacement advantage of the 6.2-liter V8 makes the LT1 a torquier affair than the Coyote 5.0-liter V8 (455 compared to 420 lb-ft).

The secret to the overhauled Coyote V8 is dual-fuel injection, combining high-pressure direct injection and low-pressure port fuel injection for increased performance. “That’s nice and all, but what about Drag Strip?”

One of the five driver-selectable modes for the 2018 Mustang, Drag Strip eliminates the lost time associated with automatic shifting. The performance-oriented mode is joined by Normal, Sport, Track, and Snow/Wet. The transmission, for its part, is a technological marvel benefitting from direct-acting hydraulic control and low-speed tip-in response.

As a brief refresher, no mechanical or visual change is in the offing for the 2018 Shelby GT350 and its R-ified brother. Look forward to Ford announcing the price for the 2018 Mustang later today.

2018 Ford Mustang specifications Ford Mustang v8 Ford EcoBoost pony car
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show