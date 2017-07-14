autoevolution
 

2018 Ford Mustang Price List And Configurator Will Go Live On July 25

14 Jul 2017, 11:42 UTC ·
by
In a release titled “Orange Is The New Snack,” the Ford Motor Company goes on and on about a... wait for it... Mustang-inspired ice cream sandwich. Following endless paragraphs about nothing relevant at all, the write-up concludes: “To explore customization opportunities for 2018, Mustang fans will be able to build and price their very own pony car by visiting ford.com/mustang/2018 starting July 25.”
Scheduled to hit dealer showrooms late this fall, the redesigned S550 still has plenty of mysteries to unfold. One of them is pricing, with the 2018 Mustang expected to cost more than its predecessor. As a brief refresher, the 2017 Mustang with the free-breathing 3.7-liter Ti-VCT V6 starts from $25,185.

The new kid on the block, however, loses the V6 and welcomes and upgraded 2.3-liter EcoBoost as the entry-level powerplant. This, in turn, means that the 2018 Ford Mustang will cost more than $26,195 excluding destination charge. In the case of the 5.0-liter V8, which now revs higher than ever, the cheapest variant of the GT Fastback kicks off from $33,195 excluding destination.

In comparison to the EcoBoost- and Coyote-powered Mustang, the Shelby-ified GT350 and GT350R will soldier on with no updates worthy of mention. Even the pre-facelift front fascia will remain. Performance-oriented customers that want something a bit more hell-bent for leather should wait for the 2019 model year to roll in, for it will bring forth the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 or whatever the most extreme member of the S550 family will be called.

If I may turn the focus back on the 2018 Mustang, customization is a buzzword for the redesigned pony car. Customers, therefore, will be able to choose from multiple design packages for both the exterior and interior, no less than 12 wheel designs, and a digital instrument cluster measuring 12 inches in diagonal. As far as new exterior paint colors are concerned, look forward to the likes of Orange Fury, Kona Blue, and Royal Crimson.

