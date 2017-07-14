600 HP 2017 Raptor Drag Races 600 HP 2014 Raptor to Show Twin-Turbo V6 Is Better

When Ford Performance came up with the 2017 F-150 Raptor, the Blue Oval faced an extreme challenge in its attempt to convince the traditional performance pickup clientele that a V6, be it aided by a pair of turbos, is better than a V8. The aftermarket side of the industry was forced to follow suit, which is how we ended up with the monstrous Hennessey-delivered drag race we're here to show you.

Speaking of which, when a YouTuber turned to the comments section of the video to question the results, the Lone Star State developer came up with an appropriate reply.



"We raced them 4 times. all results the same, both were very consistent. We loved the V8 raptors, but we can't deny the performance is better with the 2017s," the Texan company said.



Nevertheless, when comparing the two we must look outside the engine compartment. For one thing, the blown 6.2-liter V8 model works with a six-speed automatic slushbox, whereas the twin-turbo 3.5-liter EcoBoost truck packs Ford's new ten-speed auto.



It's worth noting that the 2017 Raptor featured in the factory trim drag race is a lighter SuperCab model, while the 2014 vehicle is a larger SuperCrew, but the gap between them demonstrates that the like-for-like battle would bring the same conclusion.



