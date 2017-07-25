autoevolution

Mercedes Leaves DTM After 2018 Season, Confirms 2019 Formula E Entry

25 Jul 2017, 10:27 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Auto Motorsport
It may not be as popular as Formula 1 in Europe or NASCAR in the United States, but the Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters produces some of the best racing a motorsport enthusiast could ever wish for. Only three manufacturers compete in DTM at the present moment, though Mercedes-Benz announced that the Mercedes-AMG DTM team would cease to exist after the 2018 season to focus on the Formula E series from 2019 onward.
11 photos
Mercedes-AMG DTMMercedes-AMG DTMMercedes-AMG DTMMercedes-AMG DTMMercedes-AMG DTMMercedes-AMG DTMMercedes-AMG DTMMercedes-AMG DTMMercedes-AMG DTMMercedes-AMG DTM
Here’s Toto Wolff, the head honcho of Mercedes-Benz Motorsport, telling it as it is: “Formula E is like an exciting start-up venture - it offers a brand new format, combining racing with a strong event character, in order to promote current and future technologies. Electrification is happening in the road car world and Formula E offers manufacturers an interesting platform to bring this technology to a new audience.” As expected, the higher-ups governing the Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters are not exactly happy.

Announcing their regret in a Facebook post, the organizers “have to respect the decision in a sporting and fair way.” 2019 is still one a half years away, and ‘till then, the ITR promised to analyze the void left by Mercedes-AMG, hoping to prepare a sustainable concept for the future.

In Formula E, the three-pointed star will compete under the EQ name. The all-electric sub-brand became official at the 2016 Paris Motor Show, and its first-ever model will start production in 2019. Based on the Generation EQ shown last fall, the model in question is a sport utility vehicle. Three other EV models are in the pipeline: two sedans and one more utility vehicle.

Mercedes-AMG’s yet-to-be-formed Formula E team will square off with the likes of Audi, BMW, Jaguar, Renault, DS, Mahindra, and NextEV in the 2019/2020 season of the all-electric series. Porsche is considering an entry in the zero-emission series too, but the Stuttgart-based automaker has yet to confirm its Formula E intentions as clearly as the three-pointed star.


Mercedes-AMG formula e Mercedes-Benz DTM motorsport
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show