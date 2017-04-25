Lead Foot Gray Looks Smashing On 2018 Shelby GT350 Mustang

Ford may have confirmed that there are three new exterior colors in store for the 2018 Shelby GT350 Mustang
, but the thing is, the hue known as Lead Foot Gray has yet to be showcased. And so, a question must be posed: how does Lead Foot Gray look?
The answer comes courtesy of two photographs snapped by Bosshog, an active member of the Mustang6G forums
. In the first instance, the paint doesn’t have the eye-popping character of Orange Fury (available on lesser variants of the 2018 Mustang) and Kona Blue (as seen on the 50 Year limited edition). What it does have, however, is an unassuming trait unlike any other exterior color available for the 5.2-liter Voodoo V8-powered pony car.
I wouldn’t call it discreet, though, because that engine is more in-your-face than a sucker punch. Then there’s the matter of black go-faster stripes, the sort of visual artifice that screams exactly the opposite of low key. I’ve got four words to describe the Lead Foot Gray-painted GT350, and those are “out of the ordinary.”
Be that as it may, the sales figures will show if this paint job has more panache with the customers than Kona Blue and Orange Fury.
Speaking about sales, remember how FoMoCo was trumpeting that the GT350
is a limited-production machine? Well, Flat Rock Assembly has a hard time producing this bad boy fast enough, so that was just your average PR talk. Extending production through model year 2018 without applying the facelift
is yet another sign that Ford was bluffing on the matter of exclusivity.
Pricing for the 2018 model year has yet to be announced. It won’t get any cheaper than what the automaker charges for 2017, though. More to the point, the 2017 GT350 kicks off from $56,145, while the GT350R
is $63,645.
Once the assembly line stops churning out the Shelby-ified pony, FoMoCo will replace it with a brawnier machine that’s shrouded in mystery at this point. The 2019 GT500, to be more specific, whose engine bay might hide a supercharged V8 or, according to an unverified rumor, a N/A 7.0-liter V8
.