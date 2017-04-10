N/A 7.0L V8 Reportedly In The Pipeline For 2019 Shelby GT500

autoevolution

Test mules of the 2019 Shelby GT500 have been spied time and time again. Rumors are another thing that the Mustang crowd have going for the incoming muscle car, but the truth of the matter is, we know next to nothing on the subject of what Ford is thinking about. The most recent rumor on the baddest Mustang of them all, however, alleges that a naturally aspirated 7.0-liter V8 is coming.
Speedtwitch broke the news, highlighting that a Ford Motor Company insider let it slip on the ground of the 2017 Chicago Auto Show. I know what you’re thinking, and you’re right. It’s been two months since the said show, so why make a story out of this information now, in frigging April? Beats me.

The cited publication’s source also implies that the N/A 7.0L V8 will replace the aging 6.8-liter V10 from the Modular family, yet there’s a problem with this alleged insider info too. More to the point, the current generation of F-Series Super Duty trucks are available with either a 6.2L V8 or a 6.7L diesel.

As if these two points weren’t enough to write the report off as your average, Speedtwich’s source further declared that a 10-speed automatic transmission and active aero are also go. I’m sorry, but the former-generation Shelby GT500 (model year 2013-2014) was never offered with an automatic, but a Tremec six-speed stick shift. If Ford were to built a Demon-rivaling drag racing monster, then yes, that’s the only chance of seeing an auto in the new model.

I’m tempted to call BS on this report, but something is bothering me. That something is the 50th anniversary for the Boss 429, which was shoehorned in the engine bay of the Mustang back in 1969. Bearing in mind the new Shelby GT500 is go for model year 2019, are you thinking what I’m thinking?

After all, 429 cubic inches translate to 7.0 liters. On the other hand, the blown 5.8-liter Trinity V8 from the old GT500 doesn’t actually fit in the S550, so I’m having second thoughts about a 7.0-liter brawler in the newcomer.

2019 Shelby GT500 v8 Shelby GT500 Ford Supercharged Ford Mustang rumors
 
