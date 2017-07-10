2018 Ford Mustang Travels to the 1960s With Retro Pony Package

Available exclusively for the EcoBoost-powered variant, the Pony Package starts with a pony-in-corral badge that might polarize opinion. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, though, and for what it’s worth, the Ford Motor Company
took a visual cue from the first-generation Mustang.
Formerly used as part of an anniversary package for 2015
, the pony-in-corral badge is joined by a tri-bar badge on the rear decklid applique. 19-inch polished aluminum wheels blend in nicely with the chrome accents, as do the bright beltline and window trim for the Fastback model. Last, but not least, the lower body sides are beautified by retro-looking side stripes.
The interior makeover isn’t as impressive as the exterior, for the Pony Package adds only a set of premium embroidered carpeted floor mats. By comparison, the Carbon Sport Interior Package
is a far more compelling option for the senses, for it includes real carbon fiber on surfaces such as the shift knob.
Be it the EcoBoost or the 5.0-liter Coyote V8, both variations of the 2018 Mustang ship with electronic line-lock as standard
. More get-up-and-go is on the cards as well, as is a higher redline for the V8 (7,500 rpm) and an active exhaust system. Fuel economy is also likely to see an improvement over the pre-facelift Mustang, partially thanks to the addition of a Ford-GM 10-speed automatic transmission that’s also available in vehicles such as the F-150 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6, F-150 Raptor, and Ford Expedition.
The 2018 Ford Mustang
will arrive in U.S. showrooms this October, with pricing to be revealed closer to the redesigned pony car’s on-sale date. Come 2019 model year, the GT350 will be discontinued to free up space for a fresh interpretation on the maddest Mustang of them all: the GT500.