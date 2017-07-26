World's First 1,100 HP 2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Tears Up Dyno on Stock Block

In the case of the 650 hp range-topper, this now means that you can order a package that all but doubles the output of the LT4 engine.The hardware comes from Vengeance Racing, being dubbed VR1100. Nevertheless, the company recently strapped such a Camaro ZL1 to the dyno, with the results showing that the thing delivers 1045 hp (and 786 lb-ft of twist) at the rear wheels. Now, if we use the rough 15% percent rule (the mechanical drivetrain loss), we end up with a crank output of 1,200 ponies.The list of goodies that have allowed such a thorough transformation is led by a Procharger F-1A-94 (basically a belt-driven turbo), an air-to-water intercooler, a billet intake manifold, a Vengeance Racing CNC ported cylinder head, a Stage II camshaft kit, an E85 system, Kooks stainless steel long tube headers and others.Interestingly, the LT4 block, as well as the 10-speed automatic, have been kept in stock condition, which says quite a lot about the reliability of these parts.The piece of footage at the bottom of the page allows you to sample the aural fury of this Camaro, with the dyno room being instantly filled by the scream of the thing.Fortunately, the crew behind the build has promised to return to the matter and we can't wait to get our hands on the drag strip result of their work. Meanwhile, you should make sure the proper volume adjustment have been made.