Wrecked Dodge Charger Hellcat Shows Up For Sale, Is Full of Bullet Holes

Whenever we talk about a totaled Hellcat waiting to become a donor car, questions about its previous owner are inevitable. And, when it comes to the 707 hp Charger we have here, we can't help but wonder if the Mopar machine used to belong to Bonnie and Clyde.





"We have had this car in our warehouse for a bit. It does have a clean title which is somewhat odd in our industry to see. The car clearly had something out of the ordinary," the specialist said about the wrecked



When asked if the bullets had reached the powertrain, the company delivered the following response: "Since we have had the car for so long, it has already been started so good to go in that regard,"



On its website, the company talks about inspecting and testing these powertrains before turning them into turnkey pallets.



So while you might have to check the seats for lead content, the powertrain of the machine is reportedly ready to bring some insane build project to life.



In fact, the blown 6.2-liter Hemi and the eight-speed automatic on this car should be in excellent condition. And that's because the super-sedan only had 4,000 miles on its odo when it got totaled.



Truth be told, there aren't too many panels of the car that have remained untouched, with the damage spreading way beyond the skin. For example, you can check out the driver's side front suspension, which now sits... outside the car.



