2018 Challenger Hellcat Widebody, Camaro ZL1 1LE and Mustang GT350R Finally Meet

Ladies and gentlemen drivers, the wait is (almost) over, as the 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, the 2018 Dodge Challenger Hellcat and the Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R have finally met.

5 photos



The pic comes from FCA head designer Ralph Gilles, who is one of the most social media-active execs out there and has taken to Instagram to bring us this x-ray of America.



The three have gotten together at the M1 Concourse facility in Pontiac, Michigan at it remains to be seen if we end up with footage showing them doing the velocity thingie.



The photo only gets more enticing if we factor in that the three aren't even direct competitors. Sure, the Camaro ZL1 and the Hellcat Widebody might be fitting for that title, but the 1LE package puts quite a distance between the two.



We're talking about the kind of Chevrolet Camaro that can lap the Green Hell in a stunning 7:16 (here's the



As for the Blue Oval machine, the still-in-the-oven Shelby GT500 would be the fitting gun for this fight. According to the latest



And while the estimated output of the 2019 GT500 sits at 680 horses, we could see Ford Performance taking the uber-pony past the 700 hp border.



Why do we have such expectations? Well, while the considerably lighter Mustang doesn't need such an output figure to beat the Hellcat, horsepower bragging rights might just be more important than ever these days.





