autoevolution

2018 Challenger Hellcat Widebody, Camaro ZL1 1LE and Mustang GT350R Finally Meet

28 Jul 2017, 16:40 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Ladies and gentlemen drivers, the wait is (almost) over, as the 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, the 2018 Dodge Challenger Hellcat and the Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R have finally met.
5 photos
2018 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Widebody vs Challenger Demon Rev Battle2018 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Widebody vs Challenger Demon Rev Battle2018 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Widebody vs Challenger Demon Rev Battle2018 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Widebody vs Challenger Demon Rev Battle
As for the mention in the bracket, we dropped this since, at least for now, we're only dealing with a photo that portrays the muscle trifecta.

The pic comes from FCA head designer Ralph Gilles, who is one of the most social media-active execs out there and has taken to Instagram to bring us this x-ray of America.

The three have gotten together at the M1 Concourse facility in Pontiac, Michigan at it remains to be seen if we end up with footage showing them doing the velocity thingie.

The photo only gets more enticing if we factor in that the three aren't even direct competitors. Sure, the Camaro ZL1 and the Hellcat Widebody might be fitting for that title, but the 1LE package puts quite a distance between the two.

We're talking about the kind of Chevrolet Camaro that can lap the Green Hell in a stunning 7:16 (here's the footage of the devilish run), besting track toys such as the Porsche 911 GT3 RS PDK. So it's only normal for this to deliver a totally different experience compared to the cruising-addicted Mopar machine.

As for the Blue Oval machine, the still-in-the-oven Shelby GT500 would be the fitting gun for this fight. According to the latest reports, the most powerful production 'Stang ever will be animated by a supercharged 5.0-liter V8.

And while the estimated output of the 2019 GT500 sits at 680 horses, we could see Ford Performance taking the uber-pony past the 700 hp border.

Why do we have such expectations? Well, while the considerably lighter Mustang doesn't need such an output figure to beat the Hellcat, horsepower bragging rights might just be more important than ever these days.


 

Yummy #detroit muscle @m1concourse today preview to @concoursusa #Mustang #Ford #Chevy #camaro #Dodge #Challenger #Hellcat

A post shared by @ralphgilles on Jul 28, 2017 at 8:49am PDT

2018 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Widebody 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R muscle car pic of the day
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed