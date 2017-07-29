Alitalia Dodge Challenger Hellcat Is a Misguided Lancia Stratos Rally Car

It's been a while since we last showed you a Dodge Challenger Hellcat wrap. Nevertheless, the one we're here to highlight is definitely worthy of our attention.

The colors are here, the faux extra front lights are here, heck, even the yellow whels are here. And since we're dealing with a wrap belonging to the new wave, the beater take is also present, making it seem like this Dodge has been abused over countless stages.



Come to think of it, the abuse point is not that far from the truth, since this Hellcat has taken part in the 2017 edition of the



The muscle car is now up for grabs on the Old Continent, being



As fait would have it,



If there anybody out there with even a remote interest in cars who hasn't found out just how mean the Hellcat is? We believe the answer is "no", but we've brought along a solution just in case anybody yells "that's me!" from the back of the room.



We're talking about the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which shows Doug DeMuro's adventure with a Hellcat - the whole video happens to be entertaining, but, if you happen to be in a rush, you can jump to the 3:52 point for the highlight of the clip.



