McLaren Considers Building 2+2 Porsche 911 Rival

For now, It's no secret that McLaren's ways have a lot in common with the way Porsche does sportscar business. And, in a recent interview for autocar , company CEO Mike Flewitt has discussed the possibility of building a 2+2 model that would make for a direct Neunelfer competitor."If you look at the Porsche sports car range and how the 911 and its derivatives fit in to that, then ultimately it is very exciting," the head honcho said.In fact, the said layout of the Zuffenhausen sportscar makes it unique on the market and we'd love to see the British automaker fighting the Germans in a direct manner. Nevertheless, it that the Brits might not rush to make such a move."The interesting part is how useful the two extra seats are. Do they get used, or are they a psychological benefit? Is there another way of increasing usability through packaging," the CEO added.And, if we are to talk about matters that seem to be even more important for Mclaren, it looks like their engineers are seeking a way to bring the company's street vehicles even closer to its racecars."Racing cars don’t use a rear subframe. I don’t know if you could do it with a road car — there would certainly be some challenges with refinement — but wouldn’t it be great to go tub-engine-gearbox?" Flewitt told the British journos.For now, McLaren is in the midst of a process that sees it heading towards the goal of building 5,000 cars per year (the company sold 3,286 machines in 2016). And we can't wait to see how the automaker's business model develops once it decides to go past that point.