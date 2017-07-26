autoevolution

Right-Hand Drive Camaro Almost Certain, Official Announcement Coming Soon

26 Jul 2017, 12:31 UTC ·
by
Right-hand drive. The UK and Australia have the steering wheel on what the rest of the world calls the wrong side, and this condition hurts both enthusiasts and General Motors. A case in point is the sixth-generation Chevrolet Camaro which, in the face of the global Ford S550 Mustang, is offered exclusively in left-hand drive. There’s a silver lining looming on the horizon, though.
Citing Holden dealers, Motoring reports the right-hand drive Camaro will see the light of day in the nearest of futures. The write-up suggests that Walkinshaw Group head Ryan Walkinshaw and Holden Special Vehicles boss Tim Jackson have lobbied General Motors’ higher-ups in America, and the fruit of this sustained effort will come in the form of a conversion.

“Does that mean the RHD Camaro will be sold in the United Kingdom as well?” Unfortunately no, it's preposterous to import an already imported model halfway around the world, more so if you consider what that would mean in terms of money. HSV and Walkinshaw are targeting a sub-AUD 90,000 starting price for the RHD Camaro, which is sensibly more than what Ford charges for the RHD Mustang (AUD 45,990 for the Fastback EcoBoost).

An announcement is expected to be made in the coming weeks, with Holden spokesperson Sean Poppitt adding: “There’s plenty of exciting products, including the top-secret sports car, coming at us but I’m not in a position to comment.” The long-rumored and yet-to-be-confirmed mid-engine Corvette is considered for the Australian market as well, but the newcomer will hold an estimated price (AUD 200,000) out of the reach of most V8 enthusiasts.

If I may turn the focus of this story back to the Camaro, there’s a shop in Australia that will gladly convert the ZL1 from left- to right-hand drive. Including the donor vehicle, the RHD Camaro ZL1 commands a starting price of AUD 101,409. It’s expensive, but at the same time, it’s worth every dollar considering what sort of fire-breathing monster hides under the hood.
