Unique Lamborghini Concept Is What Supercar Dreams Are Made Of

23 Jul 2017, 13:30 UTC ·
by
With the Gallardo, Lamborghini hit the biggest jackpot of them all. In its 10 years of production, the V10-powered supercar brought forth 14,022 copies, making it the most successful Lamborghini model series from a commercial standpoint.

Be that as it may, the Sant’Agata Bolognese-based automaker didn’t have the financial leeway, time, and workforce to make the maddest Gallardo of them all production reality. And that’s a shame, a big shame for the Lamborghini enthusiast in us all.

Concept S is the name of the vehicle in question, and other than a non-running design study presented at the 2005 Geneva Motor Show, the Concept S spawned a functional example in the form of the car at the heart of this story. Identified under the chassis number of ZHWGE32T86LA00001, the Gallardo-based Concept S is a true one-off.

Lamborghini intended to build 100 units of the Concept S for the automaker’s preferred customers, but that didn’t happen. Therefore, this fellow here is the only way to experience the Concept S on the public roads, for the vehicle is entitled to wear number plates. It’s a bit of a time capsule too, for the odometer shows just about 180 kilometers from new.

RM Sotheby’s is the auction house that will try to find a new owner to the world’s only functional Concept S. There’s no estimate on the one-of-a-kind raging bull, but the highest bid will certainly consist of a numeral followed by six zeros. Hilarious money for what is, in essence, a Gallardo with a fancier body shell, but look at it! How can one say no to such an outlandish take on the previous generation of baby Lamborghini?

The belly of the beast is a tried-and-tested V10 that relies on natural aspiration to make the fuel-air mixture go bang in the combustion chambers. With 520 horsepower at its disposal and the reassurance of all-wheel-drive, the 2006 Lamborghini Concept S is a proper white-knuckle ride and a true collector's item.
