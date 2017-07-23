Unique Lamborghini Concept Is What Supercar Dreams Are Made Of

24 photos With the Gallardo, Lamborghini hit the biggest jackpot of them all. In its 10 years of production, the V10-powered supercar brought forth 14,022 copies, making it the most successful Lamborghini model series from a commercial standpoint.
Be that as it may, the Sant’Agata Bolognese
-based automaker didn’t have the financial leeway, time, and workforce to make the maddest Gallardo of them all production reality. And that’s a shame, a big shame for the Lamborghini enthusiast in us all.
Concept S is the name of the vehicle in question, and other than a non-running design study presented at the 2005 Geneva Motor Show, the Concept S spawned a functional example in the form of the car at the heart of this story. Identified under the chassis number of ZHWGE32T86LA00001, the Gallardo
-based Concept S is a true one-off.
Lamborghini intended to build 100 units of the Concept S for the automaker’s preferred customers, but that didn’t happen. Therefore, this fellow here is the only way to experience the Concept S on the public roads, for the vehicle is entitled to wear number plates
. It’s a bit of a time capsule too, for the odometer shows just about 180 kilometers from new.
RM Sotheby’s
is the auction house that will try to find a new owner to the world’s only functional Concept S. There’s no estimate on the one-of-a-kind raging bull, but the highest bid will certainly consist of a numeral followed by six zeros. Hilarious money for what is, in essence, a Gallardo with a fancier body shell, but look at it! How can one say no to such an outlandish take on the previous generation of baby Lamborghini?
The belly of the beast is a tried-and-tested V10 that relies on natural aspiration to make the fuel-air mixture go bang in the combustion chambers. With 520 horsepower
at its disposal and the reassurance of all-wheel-drive, the 2006 Lamborghini Concept S is a proper white-knuckle ride and a true collector's item.