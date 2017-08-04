Mercedes EQ-A Coming in 2020, Rivals Tesla in Terms of Range

Mercedes just pulled the plug on the B-Class EV
, but it knows what the cool kids want. A brand new emission-less hatchback is scheduled to come out three years from now, according to the latest reports.
21 photos Auto Bild
calls it the EQ-A, EQ being the name of the all-electric brand Mercedes has already previewed with a concept. Their first product is supposed to be something similar in proportions to the GLC-Class crossover.
Even though the EQ-A is said to share underpinnings with the all-new A-Class, it too is said to take the appearance of a crossover. While that might not be the most efficient shape for cutting through the air, it's what those cool kids we mention all desire.
We're not in the least bit surprised, as BMW is working on an electric X3, Audi on two e-tron quattro crossovers and Volkswagen on an MEB-based
plug-in high-rider.
The EQ-A will be available with a 60 kWh battery pack that will provide maximum autonomy of around 400 kilometers (250 miles). We'd mention that the Zoe gets the same from a 40 kWh pack, but it's an altogether smaller car.
Maximum power output is quoted at 150 kW, equivalent to 201 metric horsepower. It's not yet clear if it will be FWD
or AWD
, but given the expected price of €40,000, we're inclined towards the latter.
The same report goes on to claim that a cheaper alternative to the EQ-A will come in the form of a GLA plug-in hybrid with 100-kilometer (62 miles) pure-electric range. That's about double what everybody is currently offering right now.
Styling for the zero-emissions crossover will be heavily influenced by the EQ concept of 2016. Mercedes already has a pretty good idea of how it can melt the lights and covered up grille into one unit, but over the course of four years, everything could change.