Mercedes R63 AMG Is More Powerful and Rare Than the Ferrari F40

Because fewer R63 AMG
were made and they have more power. To be a little more precise, Ferrari built 1,300 F40s over the years. But most reports say less than 200 super-minivans were ever made. So if you see one, you'd better consider yourself lucky.
Only about half of those made it to America, so even the McLaren P1, LaFerrari and Porsche 918
are more common. But it's not like Mercedes put a serious cap on total output. No, this has to do with nobody wanting to buy a minivan that performed like a supercar, which makes you wonder why they put it into production in the first place.
When new, this particular 500 horsepower machine cost the owner around $110,000, which is was an absurd number ten years ago and still sounds silly today. With the seats folded, it has 85 cubic feet of space, about the same as a Honda Pilot.
This 2007 model year car is powered by the same engine as the C63 of its time, a 6.2-liter naturally aspirated V8 that fits snugly under the bulkhead. While the AMG sedan is still one of the most popular sights at car meets, very few people have even heard of the R63
.
It's a DeMuro review, so there are bound to be a few quirks being highlighted. For example, did you know that the R-Class has small windows that pop open less than an inch? There's also radar cruise control and keyless access, which is cool, but not surprising considering Mercedes invented all that.
Air suspension is also fitted, lowering the car for high-speed stability or raising it if you want to do some mild off-roading. Sure, it's not going to get the same mpg as your mom's minivan, but it sounds like it's possessed and the luxury level is off the charts.
For those of you who aren't familiar with the R63's spec sheet, we're talking 510 PS (503-h) and 630 Nm at the driver's disposal. In stock form, the car could pull off a 0-60 mph acceleration in just 4.6 seconds. Top speed is electronically limited to 155 mph (250 km/h), but she could go faster.