Doug DeMuro Drives a Ferrari F40: "You Don't Want To Make That Mistake"

1 Aug 2017, 18:04 UTC ·
by
What did the Ferrari F40 say when it walked into a garage? Frankly, we don't know. Admittedly, it can be extremely difficult to build humor around the F40, simply because this is one of the meanest machines humanity has ever been blessed with.
Nevertheless, you can have Doug DeMuro review the retro Prancing Horse halo car, which means you'll get to find out quite a lot of its quirks.

And, as anybody with even a remote interests in Maranello machines is well aware, the F40 has its fair share of oddities.

Given the fact that we're looking at a symbol of Italy, one might be surprised to find out that owning such a Fezza requires German rigor. And we're not even talking about the $1.3 million price tag of the example Doug drove, or the financial black hole that is the maintenance of this machine.

Instead, we're referring to the three keys one must have at hand when driving the Ferrari F40, with these operating no less than eight locks.

Oh, and if you happen to share a car like this with your SO, she'd better be the kind who's not afraid to lift a pound or two.

Twin-turbo Fezzas might seem normal these days, with the entire supercar industry having moved towards forced induction in pursuit of reduced emissions. But we'll remind you that all the Prancing Horses that followed the F40 were naturally aspirated and the power delivery in this car might just remind you of the Group B rally machines.

Speaking of which, if you've never enjoyed a Ferrari F40 review before, the driving part of this adventure might deliver a surprise.

P.S.: Acting normal (whatever that means) around the Ferrari F40 is almost impossible, which is probably why it seems that Doug tries to fist the thing.

