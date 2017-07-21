autoevolution

1,926 HP Smoke Machines: Drifting LaFerrari Aperta Chased by LaFerrari

21 Jul 2017, 11:44 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
There are many Ferraris that spend their lives inside garages, which is exactly the opposite of what Enzo intended. Nevertheless, the pair of LaFerraris (that's right) we have here is just the opposite.
5 photos
Drifting LaFerrari Aperta Chased by LaFerrariDrifting LaFerrari Aperta Chased by LaFerrariDrifting LaFerrari Aperta Chased by LaFerrariDrifting LaFerrari Aperta Chased by LaFerrari
The piece of footage below bring what may or may not be a typical day in the life of a Maranello halo car that get hooned as if it was a racecar.

We're looking at a LaFerrari Aperta that gets put to drifting use. And we're not talking about the occasional tail dance. No. This is an all-out sliding episode, one that generates tons of smoke and the kind of slip angles that will put a huge smile on your face.

The hooning, which reportedly took place in the Italian Alps, obviously required a camera car that could keep up with the LaF Aperta. And what better choice than a fixed-roof incarnation of the 963 hp Ferrari?

For the record, a role reversal would've probably delivered an even sweeter result and we're inviting those who disagree to check out the second clip below.

As those of you who spend enough time on the car-related side of social media have probably figured out by now, we're looking at a stunt coming from the aficionado known as powerslidelover.

This is far from the first time when the gear head plays the sideways game in a LaFerrari. And we have a feeling that we'll keep receiving such pieces of sideways hooning footage.

We're well aware of the fact that a part of you would rather enjoy an old-school Fezza than the LaF, which is why we have a reminder to drop.

This involves the time when the said aficionado pulled a similar stunt using a Ferrari F50. The camera car was also a V12 monster, one that wasn't built all that far from Maranello. We're referring to a Lamborghini Aventador Superveloce.


 

The view from the #LaF. #LaFerrariAperta vs #LaFerrari . . #Ferrari #LaFA #LaNerA #car #cars #sportscar #supercar #instacars #exotic #exoticcars #autogespot #amazingcars247 #supercarlifestyle #blacklist #auto #automotive #carporn #drivetastefully #neverenoughhp #iamallergictotractioncontrol #powerslidelover

A post shared by PowerslideLover (@powerslidelover) on Jul 20, 2017 at 2:33pm PDT



 

Even if it is summer there is still plenty of fog around here. #LaFA vs #LaF with @maxige78 @nicolodega @mrandreatosti . . #Ferrari #LaFerrariAperta #LaFerrari #car #cars #sportscar #supercar #instacars #exotic #exoticcars #autogespot #amazingcars247 #supercarlifestyle #blacklist #auto #automotive #carporn #drivetastefully #neverenoughhp #iamallergictotractioncontrol #powerslidelover

A post shared by PowerslideLover (@powerslidelover) on Jul 20, 2017 at 12:14pm PDT

Ferrari LaFerrari ferrari laferrari aperta Ferrari drifting cool hypercar
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern