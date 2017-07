1,926 HP Smoke Machines: Drifting LaFerrari Aperta Chased by LaFerrari

The piece of footage below bring what may or may not be a typical day in the life of a Maranello halo car that get hooned as if it was a racecar.We're looking at a LaFerrari Aperta that gets put to drifting use. And we're not talking about the occasional tail dance. No. This is an all-out sliding episode, one that generates tons of smoke and the kind of slip angles that will put a huge smile on your face.The hooning, which reportedly took place in the Italian Alps, obviously required a camera car that could keep up with the LaF Aperta. And what better choice than a fixed-roof incarnation of the 963 hp Ferrari For the record, a role reversal would've probably delivered an even sweeter result and we're inviting those who disagree to check out the second clip below.As those of you who spend enough time on the car-related side of social media have probably figured out by now, we're looking at a stunt coming from the aficionado known as powerslidelover.This is far from the first time when the gear head plays the sideways game in a LaFerrari. And we have a feeling that we'll keep receiving such pieces of sideways hooning footage.We're well aware of the fact that a part of you would rather enjoy an old-school Fezza than the LaF, which is why we have a reminder to drop.This involves the time when the said aficionado pulled a similar stunt using a Ferrari F50. The camera car was also a V12 monster, one that wasn't built all that far from Maranello. We're referring to a Lamborghini Aventador Superveloce.