Ferrari Sold Every LaFerrari Aperta In One Go By Mailing 200 Keys To 200 Clients

2017 marks the 70th anniversary of Ferrari, and present the Cavallino Rampante made to itself is the ultimate derivative of the LaFerrari. Aperta
is how it’s called, and only 200 examples of the breed will ever be made.
Care to guess how the Prancing Horse, an automaker notorious for its obsession with exclusivity, sold those cars at $3.9 million a pop? The answer comes from Ferrari commercial director Enrico Galliera, who had sat down with Drive
for a chat about what happens behind closed doors.
“Galliera posted to 200 prospects a little box containing a Ferrari key and a note asking if they wanted to buy the forthcoming droptop, sight unseen.”
And as expected, each and every recipient said yes. Here, take my money because I want that car to join the rest of my Ferrari collection.
It should be highlighted that the 200 recipients are viewed by Ferrari as its best customers. To this extent, Galliera explains that he had to refuse a lot of people with more money than devotion for Ferrari. In an automotive world where market share and sales figures drive profit, such a scenario seems obnoxious to say the least. But remember, Ferrari doesn’t really care about these things despite the fact a utility vehicle is in the offing
.
Just like the fixed-head LaFerrari, the LaFerrari Aperta makes use of a gasoline-hybrid powertrain with 963 PS (950 horsepower) at its disposal. The business end is a high-revving V12 plant that relies on natural aspiration for the suck-squeeze-bang-blow part. And for what it’s worth, the free-breathing V12 will live on for the foreseeable future in the Ferrari
stable.
"What is important is the ratio between the demand and the level of cars we deliver in the marketplace,"
explains Galliera, giving the V12-powered 812 Superfast
as an example. According to the Ferrari official, the waiting list for getting most exciting GT in the lineup currently stands at three years.