Ferrari Sold Every LaFerrari Aperta In One Go By Mailing 200 Keys To 200 Clients

More on this:

1 Jay Kay and Ramsay's LaFerraris Star in Ferrari Museum Exhibit

2 Two White Lion Cubs Join White LaFerrari and Matte Green P1 in Man Cave

3 Camping Freak LaFerrari Has a Tent On Its Roof in This Unorthodox Rendering

4 Perfect LaFerrari Aperta 1:18 Model Lets You Pretend to Be Gordon Ramsay

5 Ferrari F12tdf Successor In The Works, Could Get LaFerrari-Inspired Hybrid