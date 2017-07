A post shared by Federico Sceriffo Official (@fsceriffo) on Jul 15, 2017 at 11:23am PDT

Today the new upgrades worked perfect, this is an A-Team ªûL!! WaaaaaaamH!!!





Today we we're invited to show #Fiorella for the first time from live , H.... like the first day of school... but she was with other similar creatures all day... yeah we also did 2 laps... ,!!

Yesterday was a special day for #Fiorella she was "Battezzata" from an official Ferrari F1 1984 #MicheleAlboreto on a ceremony lap, this means a lot for us of @fffdrifting and for me! Video soon .

Oh well, purists should at least be happy about the thing that the Prancing Horse sideways machine is being introduced by an Italian, namely Federico Sceriffo.The full details of the project aren't out yet (lens tip to Gumbal for the images in the gallery above), but it seems that the V12 heart of the once-a-Grand-Tourer now works with a pair of belt-driven turbos (the instant response is the key to using the throttle as a steering wheel).According to the rumor mill, the V12 now delivers at least 800 hp and 1,000 Nm of twist and we'll have to wait for Formula Drift to deliver some proper action involving this Sliding Horse in order to dig deeper into the matter.For one thing, this could be the 599 drift car we associated with Japanese drifter Daigo Saito in last year's tales - or perhaps the world will soon have two 599 being used as slip angle vehicles, but such a scenario doesn't seem all that likely.Note that, as with any good drift car, there's a distance between the corners of the car and the important hardware. After all, an error made during the kiss-the-wall moments isn't supposed to put a car out of the competition.Given the professional reconversion, that massive rear wing seems like less of a blasphemy and so does the inevitable hydraulic handbrake decorating the cabin.And, before inviting you to check out the live pics below, which come straight from Sceriffo's Instagram, we'll remind you that the man's Ferrari drift toy joins Daigo Saito's Lamborgini Murcielago and Youichi Imamura Lexus LFA. In fact, here's a battle between the last two.