autoevolution

Purple Ferrari GTC4Lusso on Gold Vossen Wheels Has All The Opulence

31 Jul 2017, 14:46 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
The aftermarket job in the images we have here certainly won't suit everybody's tastes, but we have to give credit where it is due - this simple customization manages to reverse the sustained efforts of Ferrari designers. Allow us to elaborate.
12 photos
Purrple Ferrari GTC4Lusson on Gold Vossen WheelsPurrple Ferrari GTC4Lusson on Gold Vossen WheelsPurrple Ferrari GTC4Lusson on Gold Vossen WheelsPurrple Ferrari GTC4Lusson on Gold Vossen WheelsPurrple Ferrari GTC4Lusson on Gold Vossen WheelsPurrple Ferrari GTC4Lusson on Gold Vossen WheelsPurrple Ferrari GTC4Lusson on Gold Vossen WheelsPurrple Ferrari GTC4Lusson on Gold Vossen WheelsPurrple Ferrari GTC4Lusson on Gold Vossen WheelsPurrple Ferrari GTC4Lusson on Gold Vossen WheelsPurrple Ferrari GTC4Lusson on Gold Vossen Wheels
When Ferrari came up with a replacement for the FF, the Prancing Horse aimed to deliver a Grand Tourer that would look fresh, but in a package that wouldn't generate the usual attention magnet effect associated with all the other Maranello machines out there.

And, since grabbing an a GTC4Lusso instead of, say, an 812 Superfast, requires a certain degree of maturity, it's obvious that Ferrari's 2+2 clientele enjoys the understated visual aura of the machine.

Well, as we mentioned in the intro, the custom play we have here comes to change all that. And it managed to achieve its goal using nothing more than a wrap and a set of wheels.

Okay, we're also looking at the blue strobe lights places in the massive mouth of the Fezza, but the effect would've been the same without them. And since such elements are more or less legal, we can easily get over this part of the tuning stunt.

As the plates of this Ferrari tell us, we're looking at a contraption that has to deal with the merciless United Arab Emirates weather. As such, the owner could argue that the wrap is simply there to protect the paint during those trips out in the sun.

Did we say "plates"? We should've used "vanity plates" instead - while some exotic machine owners might not be all that concerned about such details, others believe that these make a world of a difference.

When it comes to the custom shoes of the GTC4Lusso, these were supplied by Vossen Wheels. We're looking at a five double-spoke design, one whose simple lines seems to fit the styling of the car just fine.

The uber-slim spokes allow us to take a detailed look at the stopping hardware of this Grand Tourer, with the massive carbon-ceramic rotors shining inside the rims.
FERRARI GTC4LUSSO Ferrari V12 pic of the day
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1