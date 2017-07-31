Purple Ferrari GTC4Lusso on Gold Vossen Wheels Has All The Opulence

The aftermarket job in the images we have here certainly won't suit everybody's tastes, but we have to give credit where it is due - this simple customization manages to reverse the sustained efforts of Ferrari designers. Allow us to elaborate.

12 photos



And, since grabbing an a GTC4Lusso instead of, say, an



Well, as we mentioned in the intro, the custom play we have here comes to change all that. And it managed to achieve its goal using nothing more than a wrap and a set of wheels.



Okay, we're also looking at the blue strobe lights places in the massive mouth of the Fezza, but the effect would've been the same without them. And since such elements are more or less legal, we can easily get over this part of the tuning stunt.



As the plates of this Ferrari tell us, we're looking at a contraption that has to deal with the merciless United Arab Emirates weather. As such, the owner could argue that the wrap is simply there to protect the paint during those trips out in the sun.



Did we say "plates"? We should've used "vanity plates" instead - while some exotic machine owners might not be all that concerned about such details, others believe that these make a world of a difference.



When it comes to the custom shoes of the



The uber-slim spokes allow us to take a detailed look at the stopping hardware of this Grand Tourer, with the massive carbon-ceramic rotors shining inside the rims. When Ferrari came up with a replacement for the FF , the Prancing Horse aimed to deliver a Grand Tourer that would look fresh, but in a package that wouldn't generate the usual attention magnet effect associated with all the other Maranello machines out there.And, since grabbing an a GTC4Lusso instead of, say, an 812 Superfast , requires a certain degree of maturity, it's obvious that Ferrari's 2+2 clientele enjoys the understated visual aura of the machine.Well, as we mentioned in the intro, the custom play we have here comes to change all that. And it managed to achieve its goal using nothing more than a wrap and a set of wheels.Okay, we're also looking at the blue strobe lights places in the massive mouth of the Fezza, but the effect would've been the same without them. And since such elements are more or less legal, we can easily get over this part of the tuning stunt.As the plates of this Ferrari tell us, we're looking at a contraption that has to deal with the merciless United Arab Emirates weather. As such, the owner could argue that the wrap is simply there to protect the paint during those trips out in the sun.Did we say "plates"? We should've used "vanity plates" instead - while some exotic machine owners might not be all that concerned about such details, others believe that these make a world of a difference.When it comes to the custom shoes of the GTC4Lusso , these were supplied by Vossen Wheels. We're looking at a five double-spoke design, one whose simple lines seems to fit the styling of the car just fine.The uber-slim spokes allow us to take a detailed look at the stopping hardware of this Grand Tourer, with the massive carbon-ceramic rotors shining inside the rims.