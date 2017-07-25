autoevolution

Ferrari GTC4Lusso Luggage Compartment Is Large Enough For Doug DeMuro

25 Jul 2017, 18:56 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
When one usually puts "escape" and "trunk" into the same sentence, the result involves getting out of a car and may or may not have to do with mobsters. But what if we're talking about a Ferrari GTC4Lusso? More specifically, one that recently got to play with Doug DeMuro.
5 photos
Ferrari GTC4Lusso and Doug DeMuroFerrari GTC4Lusso and Doug DeMuroFerrari GTC4Lusso and Doug DeMuroFerrari GTC4Lusso and Doug DeMuro
Many of us have a thing for the generous posterior of the Ferrari FF successor, but it seems Doug wanted to go the extra mile, so he tried to lock himself in the luggage compartment of the Fezza. And he did it twice.

Then again, those familiar with his reviews are well aware of just how much he loves talking about quirks, so the trunk play shouldn't come as a surprise.

Heck, the only car we can think of that didn't get such treatment (read: Doug spending more time talking about its quirks than driving it on camera) was a Porsche 911 Turbo. But, as Zuffenhausen fans will gladly tell you, that makes full sense.

Returning to the Maranello camp, the piece of footage at the bottom of the page will take you all around the car, so you'll get to know the funny exterior and cabin details of this $350,000 hot hatchback, as Doug likes to describe it.

Of and if purists still feel offended by the introduction of this Fezza, we have two things to mention. First of all, one of the prototypes for the FF, which Ferrari did consider offering at a certain point, will make the GTC4Lusso look almost normal.

Secondly, Prancing Horses are being used for all sorts of purposes these days. For instance, we'll remind of the Ferrari FF driver who gifted his V12 machine with a ski box. Then there''s the Formula Drift realm, which has just welcomed a Ferrari 599 drift car - it seems that anything goes these days...

FERRARI GTC4LUSSO Ferrari Doug DeMuro V12
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed