Ferrari F16X Isn’t An SUV (Apparently), Could Have Four Doors

19 Jul 2017, 17:00 UTC
FUV or Ferrari Utility Vehicle. That’s how auto analyst Max Warburton categorizes the F16X, a future model that will break new ground for the best name in the go-faster biz. According to a new report, the yet-unnamed model will launch in the year 2021.
As per Autocar, the Prancing Horse is eyeing the likes of the Lamborghini Urus, Aston Martin DBX and, to some extent, the Bentley Bentayga and Rolls-Royce Cullinan. This is Ferrari, though, which is why the F16X will definitely not run with the pack. In fact, Ferrari insists not to call the thing an SUV.

Speaking to the cited publication, Ferrari commercial head Enrico Galliera let the following details slip: “We are not producing an SUV, because an SUV is not a sports car – it can be fast, but it’s not a sports car. We are not producing a four-door because, while a four-door can be fast, it’s not a sports car.” Confused? So am I, but the matter gets even more confusing.

You see, the auto analyst that claims the F16X is an FUV also believes that Galliera is bluffing. Pointing the finger at semantics, he believes that the future Ferrari will actually have four doors, with the rear doors expected to “use a clever hidden arrangement.” Could the rotary-powered Mazda RX-8 serve as an inspiration for the Cavallino Rampante’s exterior design team?

I don’t know what to believe, if I’m honest, and every bit of unconfirmed information regarding Ferrari should be taken with a sizable grain of salt. A spoonful, I may add. But whatever happens, there’s no denying Ferrari wants to increase its business, sales, and strengthen its profits. Especially now that Ferrari N.V. is incorporated as a holding company in the Netherlands.

From the original report we covered a few days ago, word has it the business end of the four-wheel-drive F16X is a gasoline-hybrid powertrain with a V8 engine. The report also alleges that the F16X will have “suicide back doors.”
