675 HP Porsche 911 Turbo S Hits 214 MPH (344 KM/H) in German Autobahn Blitz

With Porsche releasing one Neunelfer special after another this year, the 911 Turbo (S) might be in need of some extra spotlights. Well, we're here to deliver just that, albeit using a 991.2 incarnation of the rear-engined coupe that has been taken down the aftermarket path.

Did we say "smashing"? We meant "Autobahn-smashing" and that's because we want to show you this Turbo S performing a maximum velocity run on the German highway.



As we mentioned in the title above, the Neunelfer managed to climb all the way to 344 km/h (make that 215 mph). Nevertheless, that's the GPS-recorded value, which the digital speedo of the machine showed 363 km/h (225 mph). And yes, the analog speedometer was overwhelmed, since the instrument tops out at 350 km/h.



It's worth noting that this 991.2-generation



Oh, and it seems that a lightweight battery, such as those found on track cars, is also on the menu.You might want to play the mute game for this piece of footage

Alas, the clip showcasing the Autobahn sprinting involves the kind of music that certainly won't suit everybody's taste, but the delicious visual side of the clip will help you get over such an issue.



